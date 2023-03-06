How Not to Predict the 2024 Election

Once again, political reporters and campaign analysts are making their traditional quadrennial mistake—getting too far ahead of the story in their eagerness to handicap the presidential race. As Tom Rath, a former New Hampshire attorney general who has been advising GOP presidential candidates since the 1980s, said to me, “Reporters want to run the horserace before the horses are even in the starting gate. There’s a lot more to unfold here. That’s why polling is worthless.”

Complicating everything is the widespread assumption that 2024 will be a replay of 2016. That year Trump prevailed against a divided field, partially due to the GOP’s love of winner-take-all primaries that allowed the reality TV star to win all of Florida’s 99 delegates with just 46 percent of the vote. The belief that campaign history repeats itself reflects the reality that political reporters, even more than Russian generals, love to fight the last war. But much of the certainty surrounding a Trump-DeSantis steel-cage match is rooted in a hazy understanding of the Republican Party’s delegate rules and the sometimes misleading nature of early presidential polling.

Here is a handy, clip-and-save guide to common misconceptions about the coming Republican presidential race: