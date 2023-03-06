How Not to Predict the 2024 Election

It’s not necessarily Trump. DeSantis or another candidate could unify the anti-Trump vote. So harking back to 2016 is not the only model for 2024. Equally plausible is that Trump and DeSantis could scrap for every delegate until the convention, as Jerry Ford and Nelson Rockefeller did in 1976. And in a multi-candidate field, the challenge of winning 50 percent of the vote to trigger winner-take-all rules may prove daunting.

In an interview, Putnam said, “I think the minutiae of the delegate allocation rules are likely to be a red herring in understanding 2024.” More important, in Putnam’s view, is the number of states on the Republican side that may decide to abandon primaries for caucuses, which are much more likely to be dominated by right-wing activists. Because of a comparatively early July 15 GOP convention in Milwaukee, the Republicans have banned all June primaries. That means that states such as New Jersey will have to either move their traditional June primaries (to the consternation of down-ballot candidates) or switch to an earlier caucus to pick GOP convention delegates.

Humility is a rare quality in campaign journalism. But never has it been so sorely needed. For the abiding truth of presidential primaries is that events always conspire to defeat glib certainty. Over the coming year, the GOP primary race will undoubtedly offer a crash course in the law of intended consequences.