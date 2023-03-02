Ron DeSantis Is Chasing Conservative Clout at the Expense of His Real Constituents

Thanks to these inadequate directions, in January in Manatee and Duval counties, school officials told teachers to remove or cover their classroom libraries. The Manatee County teacher’s union advised its members to comply with the law. A Duval County teacher’s video of empty shelves went viral, and when DeSantis was confronted with it, he accused the teacher of spreading a “fake narrative”; days later, the teacher was fired. Over one million titles remain under review in Duval County alone. Thanks to DeSantis, Florida’s educators and library workers currently face a mirage of a choice: Whether they refuse or try to comply, they may lose their jobs anyway.

Even if those fearing a President DeSantis do not seize this moment, some of his worst (even if only occasional) allies already see its potential. When All Things Considered caught up with some neo-Nazis in Jacksonville in February, the group’s leader was enthusiastic about their allegedly growing numbers, telling NPR reporter Sergio Olmos, “We’ve just seen the largest upticks in recruitment from the drag stuff,” pointing to their “activism once a month” terrorizing drag events and promoting lurid conspiracy theories about such events being secret fronts for grooming children for sexual abuse. (In 2022, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, or GLAAD, counted at least 141 “protests and significant threats” targeted at drag events nationwide.) Such protests and threats would not have had significant momentum were it not for two things: the social-media-to-Fox-propaganda pipeline and the elected officials who gave such propaganda credence by proposing crackdowns on these events and venues. Of course, one of those politicians was Ron DeSantis, whose attack was particularly petty and deep: After a theater operated by the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation hosted a Christmas drag show, DeSantis moved to revoke its liquor license based on the same kinds of claims of “sexually explicit” performances pushed by far-right groups.

Florida is more than a miserable preview of what kinds of repression might come if DeSantis becomes president. It is also a blueprint for how progressive Floridians can and have been fighting back—and not on DeSantis’s terms. Rather than getting trapped in defining what DeSantis means by “woke” or “indoctrination,” groups like Florida Freedom to Read Project are fighting proactively for “every student’s right to access information and ideas while at school.” Parents who oppose DeSantis’s attempts to control education are attending school board meetings too, sharing accurate information about the impact of his policies and learning how to start their own local watchdog groups. The Dream Defenders, founded in Florida after the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012, and chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America are teaming up with left publishers like Haymarket and Verso to distribute the kinds of books DeSantis’s policies would ban to free community libraries, youth-led groups, and others to do teach-ins. College and high school students have led walkouts across the state, with students organizing other students over Instagram and group chats and risking discipline to do so. “That’s what’s at stake today and what we’re here to protect,” said one New College student in January, “the freedom to learn, the freedom to think, and the freedom to be who we are.”