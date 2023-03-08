No One Is Innocent in Saint Omer

In her lecture, Rama is reflecting on a real phenomenon, depicted in the film, in which French women who had sex with Nazi occupiers were publicly stigmatized and forced to shave their hair. Marguerite Duras, who wrote the screenplay, “uses the power of her narrative to sublimate reality,” turning these women, mired in shame, into humans “in a state of grace,” Rama explains. This is how we know that Rama, who shortly thereafter makes her way to Saint Omer to cover the trial, is likely plotting to do the same for Laurence—to turn this most reviled figure, a Medea, into a work of art. She plans to call the project Medea Castaway, but her agent is worried people won’t get the reference. “Doesn’t everyone know the story of Medea?” she asks him, taken aback. Is it a bad sign that she, who is with child, had that reference at her fingertips?

Rama is an overachiever, who has come to the trial prepared, but what she encounters stuns her. Throughout the courtroom scenes, Kagame does not much sit in her seat as remain pressed against it, as if awe were a wind pinning her to the nearest surface. Laurence’s depravity is matched only by her elegance. She performs lyrical monologues that sound fully formed; she pauses only for dramatic effect, never just to gather herself. When the judge (Valérie Dréville) asks Laurence why she killed her child, she responds that she does not know and adds, without stopping to think: “I hope the trial will give me the answer.” When the prosecutor reprimands her for her “persistent ambiguity,” she responds: “Some things, we can’t be clear about.”

Only in the trial is Laurence able perhaps to achieve what she longed for when she first came to Paris. “I wanted to leave my mark,” she tells the judge. “I dreamed of being a great philosopher.” In class, she struggled, at least on paper, or so a professor testifies. Yet is this a fair assessment? The same professor testifies she found it odd that Laurence, an African woman, became interested in the philosopher of language Ludwig Wittgenstein: “Why not someone closer to her own culture?”