Biden and the Democrats Are Making History in Their Despicable Rejection of D.C.’s Right to Self-Government

A sense of paternalism still radiates from some elected officials who say that they not only disagree with the city council’s decision, but also implicitly suggest that its members are unfit to govern. “They reminded me of my teenagers,” Michael D. Brown, one of the two D.C. shadow senators, recently told Politico in reference to the city council members. “The day after your mom catches you drunk in the living room with a bottle of wine is not the day you should be asking to borrow the car.”

The Washington Post’s editorial board also took a victory lap of sorts on Friday, lamenting a situation that it had all but welcomed. “Despite our grave concerns about the law, it shouldn’t have come to this,” it argued. “Washington’s leaders should have acted on their own. Now that the city is in this regrettable place, however, the duly-elected members of the D.C. government have an opportunity, if not an obligation, to go back to the drawing board and prove to the country that safety and self-determination are not incompatible values.”

These concerns are largely detached from reality. It’s true that the revised criminal code reduces some sentences—for carjacking, from a maximum of 40 years to 24 years. It is hard to imagine how anyone could argue that a quarter-century behind bars is not sufficient for that crime (moreover, “enhancements” for the victim’s age or use of a weapon can increase the maximum to 32 years). As other members of Congress like Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy have pointed out, the sentences for carjacking would still be in the same range as most states. “And the bill INCREASES sentences for attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, misdemeanor sexual abuse and many other crimes,” he added in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.