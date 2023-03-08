Biden and the Democrats Are Making History in Their Despicable Rejection of D.C.’s Right to Self-Government

I won’t delve fully into the policy matters at hand. Those questions, sufficiently addressed elsewhere, are no longer at the heart of the issue—in the same way that the Boston Tea Party was about something more than import duties on East India Company shipments to British North America. What matters is that members of Congress, whom D.C. voters did not elect, are overturning the will of those voters. The basic principle of representative democracy is being brushed aside—for Democrats, out of fear of being seen as soft on crime, and for Republicans, out of fear that the District may one day get the two senators and one representative that it deserves. In doing so, both sides are building upon a long and often racist history of denying self-government to the nation’s capital.



James Madison promised it wouldn’t come to this, though he’s also to blame. In the early American republic, amid the negotiations in Philadelphia, the capital was used—for the first of many times—as a political bargaining chip. Madison, writing in the Federalist Papers, argued that Congress should have direct control over the capital because it was “too great a public pledge to be left in the hands of a single state.” This was a convenient ex post facto rationalization for the Constitution’s inclusion of a federal district without representation in Congress. It would have been too unseemly, perhaps, for Madison to admit that Southern delegates negotiated D.C.’s unique, second-class status in exchange for the new federal government’s assumption of Northern war debts.

Even then, Madison argued that the residents of this new district would not be denied their right of self-government. The inhabitants who find themselves living within its bounds, he wrote, “will have had their voice in the election of the government which is to exercise authority over them; as a municipal legislature for local purposes, derived from their own suffrages, will of course be allowed them.” That promise was first published in January 1788, but the district would bounce between various forms of appointed government before local residents gained the ability to elect a mayor and a City Council in the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973.