Biden’s Budget Aims to Hit Republicans Where It Hurts

“My budget is going to give working people a fighting chance. It’s going to create good-paying jobs. And we can pay for these jobs while reducing the deficit,” Biden said in remarks announcing the proposal in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state. Biden’s budget calls for trillions of dollars in new spending, paired with significant tax increases as offsets, presenting an expansive vision of government that invokes a social policy bill that failed in the last Congress.

Biden’s budget would spend billions of dollars in funding for public housing, free community college, child care, and universal pre-kindergarten, all proposals included in the Build Back Better Act. It would also reinstate the enhanced child tax credit expanded by a 2021 coronavirus relief measure, which contributed to a dramatic cut in child poverty during the one year that it was in effect.

The budget also includes an increase to Medicare tax rates for people earning more than $400,000 per year in an effort to keep the program solvent and expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. (However, the proposal does not address Social Security, which is also facing insolvency.) It also hikes taxes on large corporations, hedge fund managers, stock buybacks, and billionaires. Representative Richie Neal, the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, approved the budget as “sensible tax policy,” noting that the tax proposals matched what had been produced in his committee last year, when he was still its chair.