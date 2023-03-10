Biden’s Budget Aims to Hit Republicans Where It Hurts

President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled his budget, a sweeping blueprint including proposals to increase taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans. It would revive many of the tax policy ideas of the Build Back Better Act, the president’s failed social spending bill, while also increasing defense spending and aiming to cut the deficit by $3 trillion over a decade. It has no chance of getting passed by Congress.

That’s part of the purpose: A presidential budget proposal is less of a prescription for actual congressional action and more of an indicator of a chief executive’s political priorities. The Constitution vests appropriations with the legislature, not the executive branch. As Republicans control the House, the vast majority of Biden’s ideas are dead on arrival in Congress. But the budget offers everyone—allies and opponents alike—a window into the policy matters on which he intends to focus, while offering a soft launch of a campaign platform as Biden gears up for a likely reelection bid.