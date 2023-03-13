Ron DeSantis: Overrated

In fact, DeSantis may owe his success more to finger-on-the-scale electoral skullduggery than to any innate political instincts or personal charm. Florida’s more diverse 2018 electorate had approved a ballot measure that restored voting rights to previously incarcerated people. DeSantis and the legislature engineered a series of red tape hurdles for those people and then gleefully ordered a spree of arrests for voter fraud, often wrapping up people who had no idea they’d violated the law. This had the intended effect: As one Florida resident told the Palm Beach Daily News: “I’d be scared to go vote,” he said, “and I don’t know if I would or not. I don’t want to get into any trouble.”

Looking forward to a potential national run, you’ll see that DeSantis is already gaming the system. He oversaw the redistricting process that eliminated two majority Black districts. Moreover, new mail-in ballot restrictionshe signed into law (live on Fox News!) substantially increase the burden to receive and to return ballots. Oh, and the state now funds a million-dollar “Office of Election Crimes and Security.” I don’t want to say that Trump’s nomination is inevitable, I just don’t see how it is that DeSantis can stop it. What good at all is it to be “like Trump” when the real deal is right there for the having?

Don’t get me wrong, it is highly amusing to see the Republican donor/pundit class make the same error they did in 2016, projecting their chattering-class concerns onto an electorate as unconcerned with “crassness” as they are with “baggage” and, for that matter, potential criminal charges. If conservative voters were really looking for politicians that supported Trump policies but were just more covertly racist and less embarrassingly fascistic, then Lynn Cheney would still be representing Wyoming in Congress today.