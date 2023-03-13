SVB Moral: Idiot Businesses Get a Bailout—and Indebted College Kids Get Lawsuits

Congress’s decision to abdicate its appropriations power under the Constitution, i.e., to cede its power of the purse to the Bureau, violates the Constitution’s structural separation of powers.

The ruling didn’t address whether the FDIC, the Fed, or the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which are also funded by bank fees, are similarly unconstitutional. (The U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Mint also operate without congressional appropriations.) The Supreme Court will have to sort out these issues when it hears the case next year. But something tells me that if the high court tosses out the CFPB, it will find a way not to disrupt the same arrangement at these other agencies (except maybe the Postal Service; everybody hates the Postal Service).

The Fifth Circuit decision concerned a CFPB rule that limited certain heavy-handed practices by payday lenders. The court had no problem with the CFPB cracking down on these predators—except insofar as the CFPB itself was illegitimate and therefore unable to tell anybody to do anything. If a payday lender makes an unauthorized withdrawal from your bank account, as happens to about one-third of all payday borrowers, or if that payday lender makes a withdrawal from your bank account that exceeds your balance, as happens to nearly half of all payday borrowers, you’re out of luck under the Fifth Circuit ruling. You’re denied the same protection extended to some rando who, unwisely, stashed the proceeds from his (also unwise) investment in crypto at Signature Bank.

Another parallel is with Biden’s attempt to cancel $430 billion in student debt. Under the plan, students earning less than $125,000 (that is, most of them) will be forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for college and other postsecondary education and up to $20,000 if they received Pell grants (which are granted only to low-income families). Biden granted this relief under the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities, or HEROES, Act, which allows the executive branch to “waive or modify” the terms of student aid in reaction to a national emergency. The Trump administration used this authority to suspend student loan payments early in the Covid epidemic; the Biden administration subsequently used it to grant substantial relief.