Silicon Valley’s Titans Are Realizing a Lot of People Really Don’t Like Them

But Sacks quickly found, via social media, that not everybody was so enthusiastic about a bailout for some of the richest people in the country. The Biden administration had to take pains to explain that no taxpayer dollars would be spent to guarantee SVB’s deposits and that the money would instead come from the FDIC’s insurance fund. While true in a technical sense, that fund is replenished by fees from banks all over the country, which in turn come from the fees that Americans pay to their banks all the time. In an indirect way, we all just bailed out Silicon Valley this weekend.

“The only reason people are being stubborn about this point is because Silicon Valley Bank has the name Silicon Valley in it,” Sacks noted in a Unherd interview on Sunday night. “If this was a farmers’ bank and it was 40,000 farms, small business farms that were on the hook, everybody would understand. The arguments being made would be: we can’t let 40,000 farms go out of business. They didn’t do anything wrong. They just trusted when they put their money in a bank that it was safe.”

That observation is undoubtedly true. It is also an important realization by someone who dwells in the gilded bubble of Sand Hill Road. Most people have an affinity for farmers because they provide a valuable service in our lives. Many people also have increasingly negative views of Silicon Valley and Big Tech in general after living with the consequences of its decisions over the last decade or so. The tech V.C. community should take it for what it is: a warning to change course.