Silicon Valley’s Titans Are Realizing a Lot of People Really Don’t Like Them

And then there is Silicon Valley’s culture—hyper-libertarian, hyper-capitalist, and hyper-self-confident. Government regulations are something to be avoided or ignored. Unions are verboten. Those who create companies are referred to as “founders” with an added touch of reverence, like America’s Founding Fathers or the villains from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. When they create a new company it is described as “building” in the same tone that one might use for a cathedral. Silicon Valley is deeply in love with itself, which partly explains why the mundane task of parking your cash at a bank turned into a status symbol at SVB.

It does not help that the golden boy of the Bay Area over the last year or so has been Elon Musk. Over the past year, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has purchased Twitter, summarily fired most of its workforce, and then drove it into the ground. Since it is no longer a public company, Musk is not required to publicly disclose its financial health. But we can draw some reasonable inferences from the fact that he is trying to rapidly monetize nearly every aspect of the user experience and, perhaps more ominously, has skipped paying rent and Amazon Web Services hosting fees at various times in recent months.

Silicon Valley’s leadership caste has not looked askance at his scorched-earth approach to Twitter’s workers, his weird musings on “wokeness,” or even his public firing/mocking of a disabled Twitter employee last week. (Musk, perhaps after finally answering his lawyers’ calls, reversed course on the last one.) Other “founders” have found it inspiring and sought to emulate it. In sum: This is not a culture that respects either it’s workers or its neighbors, and they should not be surprised when workers and neighbors don’t respect it in turn.