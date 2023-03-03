Suddenly, Republicans Want to Rein in the Financial Sector. Wanna Guess Why?

A great irony is that before the ESG issue came along, Republicans were working overtime to relieve retirement advisers of legal obligations, not impose new ones. Specifically, they opposed a rule issued by the Obama Labor Department that imposed a fiduciary duty on financial professionals who advise clients on their retirement investments. Fiduciary duty is a very specific legal status that requires the highest level of responsibility to serve the needs of a client. The Obama administration wanted to make retirement advisers fiduciaries. Republicans (and also, regrettably, some Democrats) didn’t want that because the Wall Street lobby didn’t want it. The Wall Street lobby didn’t want it because it would get in the way of brokers pushing stock recommendations on which they’d receive a fee or commission. The whole matter became moot when Obama’s fiduciary rule got challenged in court and the Trump administration declined to defend it. In 2018 the conservative Fifth Circuit in New Orleans threw it out. The Biden Labor Department is now trying to cobble together a version of the fiduciary rule that the Fifth Circuit will accept.

Liberals and conservatives both, under different circumstances, want to meddle with the financial sector, and specifically with pension brokers. But the differences speak volumes. Liberals want to prevent these brokers from profiting at their clients’ expense. Conservatives are fine with that. But they don’t want brokers to recommend, at no profit to themselves, certain investments that might match the client’s desire to build a socially responsible portfolio.

I may not assign much faith in capitalism’s ability to save humankind, but I don’t see why corporate America shouldn’t be allowed to at least take a shot at it. Especially when that serves the desires of the consumer. The conservative approach to financial regulation treats consumers with contempt, dismissing their aspirations and thwarting their desires, ironically, in the name of freedom. Protecting consumers is secondary to protecting unethical conflicts of interest, defending the oil and gas industry, and owning the libs. This sort of thinking nicely illustrates the rot that sets in when a political party runs out of ideas.