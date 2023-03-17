Does Biden Suffer From Indispensable Man Syndrome?

Dwight Eisenhower was in Colorado on a “work and play” vacation, deep in his third year as president, when he nearly died. He began to feel ill on the afternoon of September 23, 1955, after a round of golf at the Cherry Hills Golf Club in Denver, but blamed it on the hamburger he’d had for lunch. When he awoke in the middle of the night with chest pain, his wife, Mamie, summoned his personal physician, who likewise suspected indigestion—a nearly disastrous misdiagnosis. It wasn’t until 10 hours later that Ike was sent to Fitzsimons Army Hospital, where he learned he had suffered a massive heart attack. He spent seven weeks convalescing there (waiting until he could leave the hospital without a wheelchair), then a few weeks more on his farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Yet on February 29, 1956, Eisenhower announced he would run for reelection. The 65-year-old Republican had looked at the state of the world, and of his own party, and determined that he was the only person who could do the job. Having recovered from his heart attack, Ike was now stricken with Indispensable Man Syndrome. This malady afflicts everyone with a desk in the Oval Office, as every sitting president since the nineteenth century (including vice presidents elevated to the office) has sought at least one additional term as president.