Does Biden Suffer From Indispensable Man Syndrome?

Biden is expected to extend that streak, and the parallels with Eisenhower don’t end there. Health questions dog Biden as well: Though he has not (as far as we know) suffered a life-threatening health scare, he is more than 15 years older than Ike was when he was hospitalized. And Biden too worries about the state of affairs—authoritarianism on the rise at home, Russia on the warpath abroad—and quite likely feels that only he can guide America through these crises.

Only two modern presidents have ever grappled with the question of whether their health and age equipped them to serve another four-year term in the White House. The obvious parallel is 73-year-old Ronald Reagan—then our oldest president—who ran for reelection in 1984, three years after surviving a near-fatal assassination attempt. But Reagan never was reflective about his decision-making. As biographer Lou Cannon put it, “While Reagan was not dependent on the presidency for emotional self-definition, he was highly competitive and possessed a sense of mission. Once he reached the White House, he felt destined to be president again.”

Dwight Eisenhower, meanwhile, left behind a rich archival record of what it takes to make the decision that Biden is facing. So I spent a day reading through files at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas. Even though the documents are nearly seven decades old, they offered revealing clues about Biden’s probable frame of mind as he confronts the age issue.