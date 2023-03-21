Homecoming Offers Few Certainties and Fewer Consolations in Return to Seoul

During long work-related stays in South Korea (over the course of the eight years the film describes, the young traveler morphs into an international consultant and eventually an arms dealer), Freddie grows more at home in her birth country. She picks up more of the language, learns to accommodate South Korean customs, and develops a taste for kimchi. But her belonging is relative, and all it takes is one jarring, unaccountable episode to remind her that there are things about her father, and Seoul, and Korea, that she will never understand. At the end of a later reunion dinner, her father whisks her and her partner into a cab with unsettling urgency. Baffled by this inexplicable conclusion to their meeting, she turns on her long-term partner with a single devastating line: “I could wipe you from my life in a snap of my fingers.” The encounter with her father has upended everything she thought she knew about her life—and she will also have to revise certain stories she has told herself about her career as an arms dealer, which until this point she justified in heroic terms, as a pursuit guided by her desire to protect South Korea.

Ji-Min, the first-time actor who plays Freddie, has spoken about her initial discomfort, as a non-adoptee, with telling an adoptee’s story. Chou was likewise not adopted, though Return to Seoul is based loosely on his friend Laure Badufle’s experience of searching for and reconnecting with her Korean biological parents. (Badufle collaborated heavily on the screenplay for the film and is credited as a writer.) What drew Chou to his friend’s biography was the idea that her experience had universal resonance. Perhaps we keep turning to stories about adoptees—international ones especially, today—because they are cast as exemplary characters who contend with the existential questions everybody else can afford to sweep under the rug. What does it mean to belong—to a family, a country, or anything at all?

Over the course of the film, Freddie transforms from a defiant individualist with a strong allegiance to her French nationality into a hard-edged bohemian who spends her nights in Seoul’s underground rave scene, into a chicly dressed professional in a stable long-term relationship. Each scene does no more and no less than offer snapshots of Freddie’s coming of age, a process we can be confident will continue for the rest of her life. When the film ends, she is still remaking her identity, this time traveling through an unknown place. Chou offers a last scene that luxuriates in Freddie’s life in the present, as she sits down on a piano bench and sight-reads her way through a score. To the extent that Freddie’s story is an adoption narrative, it is one that is radically open. Liberated from the obligation to provide reassurance that everybody belongs, Return to Seoul revels in the possibilities of perpetual drift. Freddie’s relationships with her birth parents, her adoptive parents, and herself remain in flux. She persists as a spiritual and literal nomad in the world, if never fully belonging then always thoroughly free.