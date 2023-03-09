Aftersun, Close, and the Triumph of the Small

Sophie watches these girls closely, looking for clues to whom she will become, all the while keeping an eye out on her father, who calls her “poppet” when he is feeling affectionate but can also be acutely embarrassed by her impulse to perform—to render, for example, a gratingly off-key karaoke version of “Losing My Religion” in front of the hotel audience or to corral a group of fellow guests who are on a day trip to an amphitheater into singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” in honor of his birthday.

Part of the power of the movie lies in the fact that it provides glimpses of Calum’s troubled background—“When I was 11,” he tells Sophie in response to her asking what he thought he’d be doing now when he was her age, “no one remembered it was my birthday”—without settling for obvious connections between his past life and his present, disconsolate one. “I can’t see myself at 40, to be honest,” he tells a young man who works on a boat. “I’m surprised I made it to 30.” Calum has brought a pile of self-help books on the trip on the order of How to Meditate and sometimes goes out on the balcony and does a balletic series of tai chi moves to the music in his head. All the while Sophie is recording him, up to the moment he wishes her goodbye at the airport, as though she has a premonition of a future without him.

Aftersun’s power is also attributable to the naturalistic performances of Mescal and Corio, neither of whom seems to be acting. Mescal’s indelible presence is evident from the moment he appears on screen (he was equally good in the Hulu adaptation of Normal People); there is something about his emotive gift and quiet sexiness that reminds me of Brando, but Brando without the braggadocio. Meanwhile, it is hard to take one’s eyes off Corio, even when she is doing nothing: Her feelings flicker across her face for an instant and then are gone, suggesting, for example, that she is capable of disdaining as well as adoring her father. “Stop doing that,” she tells him curtly. “Doing what?” he asks. “Offering to pay for something,” she shoots back, “when I know you don’t have the money.” The moody music, featuring pop-rock songs from the ’90s by bands such as REM, Steps, and Blur, and skillful use of ambient noise—children chattering in the background—help to establish the film’s shifting tone, as does the imagery—sometimes vivid and bright and sometimes bleached and grainy, like scrappy cam footage.