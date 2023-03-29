Howard Schultz’s Excuse for Union-Busting: I Grew Up in Public Housing!

At the hearing, Schultz, who ended a one-year gig as Starbucks chairman on March 20—having previously been chairman in 1986–2000 and 2008–2017—adopted a tone of wounded innocence. He noted that Starbucks calls its workers “partners” and that it offers comprehensive health insurance to all employees, tuition benefits, parental leave, and a 401(k) with company match. “Is there a union that you’re aware of,” Schultz asked Senator Ed Markey, “that has those benefits, sir?” What Markey should have answered, but didn’t, was that the health coverage was actually negotiated in 1986 by the United Food and Commercial Workers. Schultz bought the company the following year, and by 1992 the union was gone.

People were looking forward to this hearing because it would pit America’s biggest union buster against celebrity socialist Bernie Sanders, the committee’s chairman. But Sanders’s interrogation of Schultz wasn’t all that interesting. Sanders ran through a series of assertions about Starbucks, and Schultz mostly denied them. It was the other Democratic members who best probed Schultz’s squirrelly attitude that a union drive represented a personal rebuke.

Schultz began by telling the committee that he grew up in public housing (in Canarsie, Brooklyn) and that when his father, “a World War II veteran, slipped on a sheet of ice in 1960,” he “was promptly fired from his job as a delivery driver. It fractured our family, and it deeply scarred me. I decided at an early age that if I was ever in a position to run a business, it would be based on respect and shared success.”