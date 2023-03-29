Howard Schultz’s Excuse for Union-Busting: I Grew Up in Public Housing!

On the one hand, they kept insisting that it was terribly unfair for Sanders to single out Starbucks. “It’s a smear campaign against an individual and a company based upon allegations that everyone knows are still under litigation,” ranking member Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said. “Let’s not kid ourselves. This is not a fair and impartial hearing.” Rand Paul invoked Ayn Rand on society’s determination to destroy its visionary Howard Roarks.

But on the other hand, congressional Republicans wanted to distance themselves from Starbucks at the hearing because Starbucks represents precisely the latte-sipping cultural elite against which the GOP wages culture war. “I recognize at the outset ,” said Republican Mitt Romney of Utah, “there’s some irony to a non-coffee-drinking Mormon conservative defending a Democrat candidate for president in perhaps one of the most liberal companies in America.” Paul, after genuflecting before his libertarian namesake, got some digs in, too. “Who knew people would pay six bucks for a cup of coffee?” he marveled. Maxwell House, he said, is good enough for the Paul clan.

The Republicans resolved this conflict by changing the subject at every opportunity to discuss Starbucks’s allegation that the NLRB engaged in some sort of misconduct in three union elections, and that an NLRB whistleblower can verify it. Even if true, the allegation, which is being reviewed by the NLRB’s Inspector General, couldn’t explain why Starbucks is the target of more unfair-labor practice complaints than any other company in America—30 percent more than the second-most-common target, United Parcel Service—or why NLRB administrative law judges have ruled against Starbucks in 130 decisions. It would be very difficult, it seems to me, to rig 291 successful union elections.