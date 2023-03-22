GOP’s Idea of Youth: Little League? Proms? Try Working in a Slaughterhouse and Marrying at 10

What distinguishes the GOP is its extreme reluctance to compromise the principle of parental autonomy and its even greater reluctance to expose children to the influence of anybody who isn’t a parent. That includes teachers (the 2016 platform demands that “all personnel who interact with children should pass background checks”); medical professionals (when the topic is gender assignment or abortion); and the authors of any books that describe ways of being that are different from those encountered at home, or aspects of American history that might challenge conventional patriotism. As my colleague Melissa Gira Grant notes in The New Republic, the politicization of school curricula has lately spread to public libraries.

Just about the only sort of outsider Republicans will entrust with power over our children is the troubled soul (typically young, white, and male) who shows up weekly at some school or other with a firearm to kill or injure students and/or teachers. I say “weekly” because, although we saw 10 such episodes in 2020, that number rose to 35 in 2021 and 51 last year, according to a tracker maintained by Education Week. In the 11 weeks since the start of 2023 we’ve seen 10. Please keep in mind that these calculations exclude incidents where someone showed up with a gun and, happily, failed to kill or injure anybody. The GOP position on school shootings, as articulated in the 2016 platform, is: “We … oppose any effort to deprive individuals of their right to keep and bear arms without due process of law.” An overwhelming majority of Republican voters—a group that includes many moms and dads but zero children—opposes stricter gun laws of any kind.

Superficially, the Republicans’ parent-heavy approach to children’s issues makes political sense, because parents vote and kids don’t. But it isn’t foolproof. Sometimes Republican moms and dads don’t agree. That’s the case with the expanded child tax credit, which Republicans managed to end in December 2021. It’s no surprise that, three months before it was canceled, the extended credit was supported by 75 percent of all Democrats. But it was supported by 41 percent of all Republicans too.