Why Glenn Youngkin Is the Latest Trendy Pick to Topple Trump

Writing in Politico earlier this week, John F. Harris summed up the pro-Youngkin case in a piece titled “Glenn Youngkin Would Be Crazy Not To Run For President”:



The reasons Youngkin could win over the voters Romney could not—and be an intriguing addition to the field—are more complex. Republicans are divided over the question of division. Do people want an end to the politics of conflict and bombast represented by Trump and his one-time protégé, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is exploiting the alleged cultural and ideological excesses of the Democratic left the path to defeating President Joe Biden? Youngkin’s potential appeal is that it isn’t necessary to decide—just say yes to both questions…. The reality is that Youngkin is less an updated version of Mitt Romney than he is of someone who actually became president, George W. Bush. Apparently by chance rather than design, what Youngkin articulates is something very much like “compassionate conservatism,” the credo that got Bush elected in 2000 and then went into retreat as he became a war president after 9/11 and the Iraq War. That is reflected in Youngkin’s prominent advocacy of improved state mental health services — “Nobody has been spared this crisis”—and a state partnership with the impoverished and predominantly Black city of Petersburg, just south of the capital.

Elsewhere, Harris makes the case that Youngkin isn’t really in the DeSantis mode either. Yes, he’s a culture warrior who likes telling students which books they can and can’t read. But he also goes on television (mostly Fox News) to explain himself and when he does it he makes the case that, as Harris pulls from a recent interview with his publication, the Republican Party needs to be a big tent: “What I’d seen in Virginia, and I think I see across this nation, is we in fact have to bring people into the Republican Party, we have to be additive, not [rely on] subtraction.” This, Harris says, also makes Youngkin like Bill Clinton.



It all makes for an intriguing theoretical candidate! Here is a guy who’s popular in a blue state, who has shown an interest in persuasion, and who seems like an offramp from the era of increased conflict and polarization that has defined American politics for well over a decade at this point. Seems great!

