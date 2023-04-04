Orhan Pamuk Turns an Outbreak Into a Revolution

Nights of Plague by Orhan Pamuk, translated by Ekin Oklap Buy on Bookshop

Plagues and their accompanying quarantines are a flash point in the island’s volatile politics. Writing in a flat, encyclopedic tone, Pamuk examines how racism and imperialism defined nineteenth-century quarantines. Western powers believed that Muslim pilgrims journeying to Mecca brought cholera to Europe on the way back home, and insisted that the ships they traveled on be quarantined before entering Western ports. The conditions were often appalling: Pamuk describes pilgrims squeezed into the “most unthinkable spots, such as the railings around the upper deck” of quarantined vessels. With no room to bend down, they’d “fall off and plunge straight into the Arabian Sea, there to be feasted upon by ferocious sharks.” Three years before the novel’s events begin, Mingheria suffered particularly heavy-handed quarantines, resulting in an event Pamuk calls “the Pilgrim Ship Mutiny”—when pilgrims returning from Hejaz to Mingheria revolted against the regulations, only to be gunned down by authorities, leaving seven pilgrims and one soldier dead.

Being locked up indoors by military commanders and deadly viruses is a familiar experience for citizens of modern Turkey (which experienced three coups in less than a century), but Pamuk is also writing to a global readership in the aftermath of 2020’s Covid-19 quarantines. Among the multiple global concerns he ponders is the potential for public health measures to be hijacked by tyrannical governments. At the same time, he recognizes the need for public health measures, as government inaction during a plague would also be a form of state violence. He shows self-serving bureaucrats who refuse to implement those measures, but also lends a sympathetic ear to the island’s economically disadvantaged pious Muslims who refuse to follow the rules. Narrating the island’s plague-ridden months in 1901, Pamuk poses a striking question: Can epidemics turn into revolutions, and if they do, with what consequences?

The story begins on board the Aziziye, an Ottoman warship en route to China for a political conference. The passengers include the Sultan’s chief chemist, Bonkowski; Princess Pakize, a member of the Ottoman ruling family; and her epidemiologist husband, Prince Consort Nuri. Sultan Hamid hopes they’ll help quell the Boxer rebellion in China by allaying Muslim fears. One night, he instructs the Aziziye to sail to Mingheria, where Bonkowski must investigate a rumored plague case at the Castle.