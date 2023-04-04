Orhan Pamuk Turns an Outbreak Into a Revolution

As the strife deepens, bureaucrats wonder if Princess Pakize, “already known among the people as the Queen,” would like to take on “the symbolic position of head of state.” She agrees, and Pamuk devotes his novel’s final third to the first queen of Ottoman history. Declaring amnesty and strict curfews, Pakize proves her modernizing credentials by ordering “every empty street and square in Arkaz to be photographed.” This “poignant collection of eighty-three black-and-white images, where the occasional solitary human figure also appears,” assists the author while writing Nights of Plague.

Pamuk reveals his historian’s identity only in the finale. Chatty, digressive, and pedantic, the narrator seems to work through a checklist of issues. First, orientalism. Readers and historians who belittle books “for being too ‘Orientalist,’ in Edward Said’s negatively inflected sense of the word” receive a bashing: Those books, while admittedly including too many exotic anecdotes from Mingheria’s history, nevertheless preserve the island’s texture with their wealth of detail. Second, nationalism. Now a label for people “who tend to agree with everything their government says, have no other aim but to curry favor with those in power, and lack the courage to stand up to authority,” it was once a noble term reserved for those “heroic patriots who rose up in revolt against their colonizers and ran headfirst, flags aloft, toward the invaders’ relentless machine guns” in Kâmil’s time.



These concerns seem to be the raison d’être of Nights of Plague, which plays with a non-orientalist nostalgia for benevolent nationalism. Pamuk gives us revolutionary heroes but not without their flaws, and the persuasive arguments of a historian who is nonetheless a frustrating, insistent figure in her own right, not to be taken literally. A plausible, well-drawn character, she is part of this meticulously invented fictional world, as one of the great-granddaughters of one of its characters. Pamuk uses her to channel nostalgia, embedding her affinity for Mingheria within such a flat prose that it avoids many of the pitfalls of orientalism, which often deals in extravagant detail and hyperbole.