Donald Trump’s Arrest Shows the System Is Working

The criminal justice system is often unfair to Black and brown people. That doesn’t make it always wrong, either. But those who get away with things are more often white and wealthy. What needs to be done and how to do it are what voters decide by choosing their district attorney. The majority chose Bragg and they can choose to keep or replace him when his term is up.

The grand jury process, meanwhile, was adopted from British common law. Grand juries acted as a check against the monarchy. Trump is being indicted because 23 of his peers voted to indict him. (Yes, his peers. Trump is a born New Yorker and a New York business owner.) Also, consider the history of this indictment. It didn’t begin with Bragg, but with his predecessor, Cy Vance. Bragg has been slow and deliberate in investigating Trump. He was pilloried by his own former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, for refusing to agree to indict Trump on tax fraud because Bragg believed the evidence was insufficient. Does he sound like a Black puppet of a cabal-running Jewish financier to you?

Trump has a history of being under investigation for civil and criminal violations, from housing discrimination in the 1970s to whiffs of concern about his casino business dealings. Civil fraud allegations have plagued all his large endeavors, from the Trump Organization to the Trump Foundation to Trump University. Were he not a former president of the United States, we would hardly be surprised that the law was catching up to him.