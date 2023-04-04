There Are More News Crews Than Trump Supporters at the Protest in New York

The lawmakers say they decided to do so after being repeatedly silenced by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“Our mics were cut off throughout the week whenever we tried to bring up the issue of gun violence,” Jones told local outlet WKRN. “When I went outside to support those protesting the Speak cut off my voting machine—the first time I’ve ever seen that happen. The Speaker refused to let us talk during welcoming and honoring to welcome our constituents—the thousands gathered outside the Capitol building.”

NOW: Surrounded by advocates and protestors in the Tennessee Capitol : @brotherjones_ “the voice of the people will never be silenced. This is what democracy looks like.”



KEEP CALLING. KEEP PEACEFULLY GOING TO THE CAPITOL



615-741-2343 pic.twitter.com/MV3xcRZmoI — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) April 3, 2023

Sexton has called the trio’s walk up to the well an “insurrection”—an inane comparison, both when considering the motivations of the gun control protests versus the January 6 attacks, and moreover given that no one in Nashville tried harming public property or people’s lives as rioters did on January 6.