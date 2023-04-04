There Are More News Crews Than Trump Supporters at the Protest in New York

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just spoke at a protest in Manhattan, said Trump was innocent (of charges that nobody has seen), in a crowded area that was overwhelmingly media + that was only heard on cameras because she was drowned out IRL by some counterprotestors. #gapol pic.twitter.com/fpcilMiR2s — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 4, 2023

On one hand, the Trump indictment has already brought out the worst instincts in the political media. TV networks have incessantly blared every minor development in Trump’s movements, from Florida to New York.

Feels like I’m listening to commentary on a parade pic.twitter.com/spC0uY5rqd — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2023

But it’s not just Fox News; other networks are guilty, too. And with CBS’s latest appallingly deferential interview with Greene, there’s reason to worry that establishment media has no intentions of heeding lessons from 2016.

Surely, the media ought to be present for Trump’s arraignment and suspected protests. But the sheer disproportionality doesn’t portend well. If tens of radicals protesting the indictment of a former president for using a shell company to pay hush money to a porn actress garners this much attention, events like a Florida lawmaker being arrested for advocating for abortion rights or three Tennessee lawmakers facing expulsion and even assault after standing with children protesting gun violence warrants so much more.

