The Cult of the January 6 Martyrs

It’s a good story, but I’m not sure how far “us” really goes. As CPAC continues, I hear about the plight of the J6 prisoners semi-regularly. And yet, aside from this one-on-one conversation between an organization leader and a self-confessed lefty journo, I hear no further mention of prison reform more broadly, onstage or off.

What I do hear, constantly and relentlessly, is proclamations of innocence. Nearly every discussion of January 6 involves a brief obligatory disclaimer: Sure, yes, people who actually broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. In this telling, however, it is difficult to determine who those people might be. “I went to the Capitol on January 6th to voice my 1st amendment right as an American citizen & support President DJT,” prisoner Shane Jenkins writes in the “About” section of his activist group’s site, The Real J6. The website does not mention footage that clearly shows him breaking a window with a tomahawk. Similarly, Mellius claims in his water video to have “witnessed the murder” of Rosanne Boyland: a woman who lost consciousness, possibly as a result of amphetamine overdose, and was trampled to death by her fellow protesters. However, video shows him trampling Boyland as she lay dying in order to beat a police officer with a hockey stick.

As I learn these stories, I can’t stop thinking about that word from the vigil: hero. Americans for Justice read the name of everyone currently incarcerated, not just people waiting for trial. This list included Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes, who was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for, among other things, bringing a cache of weapons to an Arlington hotel in case the operation turned into a shooting war. It included Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boy who shattered a Capitol building window with a policeman’s riot shield and was one of the first people to enter the building. And it included Ethan Nordean, Andy Biggs, and Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boy leaders who conspired via text to have their group take the Capitol building. Tarrio, while not physically present on January 6, met with the Oath Keepers the night before the Capitol invasion and participated heavily in planning.