Why New York Could Be the New National Model for Climate Policy

Other strong actions recently have included a New York City local law that will make all new buildings gas-free and impose emissions caps even on existing buildings, and a zero-emissions rule for trucks in California (passed in 2020 but approved by the Environmental Protection Agency last week, showing that the Biden administration has not completely lost its mojo for agency actions, although this one originated with the state). The latter policy has already been adopted by New York, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Meanwhile, Massachusetts cities and towns one by one have been adopting a new code making it harder for developers to install fossil fuel connections in new or renovated buildings and requiring them to provide electrical wiring for subsequent electrification.

If it succeeds, New York’s Build Public Renewables Act could potentially be the boldest challenge yet to the fossil fuel industry.

These are inspiring examples. But if it succeeds, New York’s Build Public Renewables Act, or BPRA, could potentially be the boldest challenge yet to the fossil fuel industry. That’s because of the principle it establishes: that the state should be empowered to provide clean energy if the private sector fails to. The bill is therefore seen by proponents and detractors alike as a possible foundation for socializing and centralizing control of all energy in order to effectively address the climate crisis and keep energy affordable and accessible to all. It provides a way of ensuring that public interest, rather than the profit motive, dominates energy generation.

BPRA has come as far as it has because of its proponents’ dual focus on building power in the legislature—new legislators Kristen Gonzalez and Sarahana Shrestha, elected last November, campaigned on the bill—and organizing grassroots pressure on Albany by door knocking and phone banking to get constituents to call their representatives. The idea for public ownership comes from socialist activists, while the momentum comes from Democratic Socialists of America’s organizing but also from the broad appeal to young people who see the urgency to push for climate solutions that don’t leave their futures in the hands of the same corporations that have already put them in jeopardy.