Why New York Could Be the New National Model for Climate Policy

Hochul’s energy policy in general has been all over the map of late. The governor recently introduced a pro-fracking bill and gave a massive amount of heavily discounted renewable energy to Amazon. She also briefly supported a legislative effort to weaken the state’s climate laws by undermining its methane emissions controls, before reversing course this week.

In addition to these terrible ideas, the governor has persisted in derailing any public debate on climate by loudly insisting on overhauling the state’s bail reform laws, a sop to deceptive right-wing rhetoric on crime. Panic on public safety easily commands media attention and Hochul has used that dynamic to distract attention from all other popular priorities, including BPRA. In 2018, after progressives won more seats in the legislature, the state’s cash bail laws were overhauled to avoid penalizing the accused for poverty. Violence and public disorder are real problems but there’s no evidence that this reform has contributed, yet Governor Hochul has completely caved to—and perpetuated—this widespread Republican-fueled perception that it has. Even though misinformation of this kind almost cost her the governorship last November, she’s happy to exploit it to distance herself from the party’s left flank and distract from the public debate on climate policy.

Regardless of the outcome of the current Albany budget fight of which BPRA is one part, the fact that BPRA has come this far—and even inspired a cheap knockoff—is a testament to the hard work of New York’s left-leaning climate coalition. The fact that Hochul felt she had to come up with a watered-down alternative is a sign of BPRA’s momentum; even her version will allow New York to reduce emissions and access enormous amounts of Inflation Reduction Act cash that would otherwise be off limits to the state. Getting the New York legislature to work together and get serious on climate represents major progress for this relatively new coalition.