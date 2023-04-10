Today’s Paranoid Right Has Surpassed the John Birch Society

Indigo Olivier: You’re one of several writers who’ve focused on the John Birch Society in recent years. Rick Perlstein recently wrote about its legacy, and Edward Miller’s biography of Robert Welch came out in 2021. There has been a moment of rediscovery. Why do you think the Birchers were somewhat forgotten for so long?

Matthew Dallek: I think most Americans and most historians did not expect extremists to engulf much of the conservative movement or to engulf the Republican Party. For a long time, the fringe seemed confined to the margins of American politics to most people. And the assumption, even within the Republican Party, was that if you went too far to the fringe, if you embraced conspiracy theories, if you railed against immigrants as rapists and criminals, if you called for America to withdraw from much of the world, and oppose free trade, and all the positions and ideas that MAGA has embodied and promoted, that those things would be losers. They would lose, and that was the assumption even heading into the 2016 general election among most Republicans. As Lindsey Graham said, they were going to get “hammered” if Trump was the nominee.

The combination of the collapse of George W. Bush’s presidency, the onset of what I would argue is a more extreme Republican Party, and the realization that Barack Obama’s election did not necessarily represent the progress that I think a lot of liberal historians assumed [it would] were among the forces that came together that have renewed interest in the Birch Society.