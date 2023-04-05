The Doomed Effort to Democratize Foreign Policy

To a surprising extent in the male-dominated world of foreign policy, the Reports were also researched and written largely by women, many of whom were part of the boom in women’s enrollment in graduate school at the time. Indeed, the Association itself was driven substantially by women who had previously been involved in the suffrage and peace movements. They used their organizing know-how and progressive theories of social reform to bolster the Association’s institutional capacity and steer it toward a more capacious democratic vision.

At the same time, though, the Association mostly ignored issues of racial justice, in the U.S. or abroad. As Allen starkly puts it, the group treated “Black engagement with world affairs” as if “it did not exist.” W.E.B. Du Bois was occasionally invited to speak at the Association’s luncheons. Yet even then, there was a minor scandal in 1929 when he debated the ongoing U.S. occupation of Haiti at the Hotel Astor, with an accompanying radio broadcast. Du Bois spoke first, arguing that “the American occupation took away what little democracy the people [of Haiti] had,” but when his opponent took the stage, NBC connected an additional seven radio stations to the broadcast, giving the pro-occupation side a significantly larger audience. NBC insisted it was just because of a programming overlap at some stations and “no discrimination was intended,” but the story made The New York Times, and it was at least symbolic of the Association’s lack of interest in the anti-racist approach to a democratic foreign policy that Du Bois espoused.

In the middle of the twentieth century, Allen shows, the Association played a key role in generating what he calls the “foreign policy community”—the networks of experts, activists, and State Department officials that shaped foreign affairs. Secretaries of state including John Foster Dulles and Cordell Hull supported the Association’s work, as did major philanthropies such as Carnegie, Rockefeller, and Ford. Former Association officials also helped the State Department build new public affairs units during the 1940s to create educational materials and track public opinion through polls. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the Association itself branched out from its lunchtime talk model, which was pitched at urban elites, to a wider picture of who was part of the democratic public, reaching a broader audience through the Great Decisions program.