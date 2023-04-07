The Curse of True Grit

She wanted to dye her hair. She wanted to change her name to Staci or Pam or April. She wanted to open a shop selling Indian jewelry. It wouldn’t have hurt me to discuss this shop idea with her—big profits are made every day in that silver and turquoise stuff—but I couldn’t be bothered. I had to get on with my reading!

The dastardly Dupree, on the other hand, is too exciting for his own good. He faces trial for making written threats to the president, which he signs with made-up names such as “Night Rider” and “Jo Jo the Dog-Faced Boy.” (“This time it’s curtains for you and your rat family. I know your movements and I have access to your pets too.”) He worries that his incompetent court-appointed lawyer will “stipulate my ass right into a federal pen” and runs off to Mexico. His only mistake is in using Midge’s Texaco card to pay his way. Once the bills start arriving, Midge sets off to bring home what’s his.

It’s another “there and back again” novel, but one in which the “there” turns into an endless journey down bad roads in Dupree’s crappy car, during which Midge encounters all sorts of mesmerizingly wild, verbose characters and even crappier lodgings. Midge qualifies as a good man under Portis’s not very stringent qualifications. He is generous to those in need; and he listens politely to the men and women who come banging through his life. Chief among them is Dr. Reo Symes, a con man seeking a ride to his mother’s missionary outpost in Belize (where she plays the same Heckle and Jeckle cartoons repeatedly and then, once the audience is settled inside her church, bolts all the doors). Symes has spent much of his life running fraudulent mail-order schemes and selling dodgy hearing aids to the elderly, and just summarizing his exploits requires at least one long road trip of listening. As Ray recounts:

I learned that he had been dwelling in the shadows for several years. He had sold hi-lo shag carpet remnants and velvet paintings from the back of a truck in California. He had sold wide shoes by mail, shoes that must have been almost round, at widths up to EEEEEE. He had sold gladiola bulbs and vitamins for men and fat-melting pills and all-purpose hooks and hail-damaged pears. He had picked up small fees counseling veterans on how to fake chest pains so as to gain immediate admission to V.A. hospitals and a free week in bed. He had sold ranchettes in Colorado and unregistered securities in Arkansas.

But throughout this steadily unrolling catalog of iniquity, Ray—like most of Portis’s protagonists—never judges; he only relates. “I once looked into medicine myself,” Ray confesses to the endlessly chatting Symes, who doesn’t pay attention to anybody but himself. “I sent off for some university catalogues.” Portis’s characters know that they can’t be too judgmental—if they were, they wouldn’t have any friends.