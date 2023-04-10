The Democrats Need to Destroy Clarence Thomas’s Reputation

Instead, he appointed Clarence Thomas, whose presence swerved the court hard to the right. He joined with William Rehnquist, Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, and Sandra Day O’Connor to give the high court its first functioning five-member conservative majority in decades (Kennedy and O’Connor would later moderate their views on some matters but were certainly part of that 1980s-’90s conservative bloc).

And why is all this an underappreciated tragedy? Because Marshall died on January 24, 1993—the fifth day of Bill Clinton’s presidency. That is, if Marshall had not retired but had served his full life term, Clinton would have named his successor. There would have been no solidified 5–4 conservative majority. And most of America never would have heard of Thomas, who would have ended up where he belonged: a time-serving, hatchet-man GS-15 appointed during Republican administrations to try to destroy the mission of whatever unfortunate branch of government he ended up running, and tolerated at Federalist Society dinners as the guy who thinks he’s more charming than he is and talks a little too much about male porn stars’ penis sizes.

Instead, we behold one of the most influential associate justices in modern history, if only because of the longevity of his service; also, the most plainly corrupt Supreme Court justice since … well, maybe since ever. I just Googled “most corrupt Supreme Court justices,” and of course the search returns the expected rogues’ gallery of reactionaries and bigots and loafers, but I note a surprising dearth of swindlers, grifters, and bribe-takers. Indeed, only one Supreme Court justice has even been impeached—Samuel Chase, in the early days of the republic—but that was for naked partisanship on the bench, not corruption as we define it today. So, since Thomas is both a world-historical reactionary and a world-beating grifter, he is likely the single worst Supreme Court justice of all time.