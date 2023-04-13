How the Trump Indictment Changes the Game—for Joe Biden

It was ultimately a winning message. It’s still not obvious that it was correct. Biden himself has essentially cast it aside. In the lead-up to the midterm elections, he began castigating “extreme MAGA Republicans”—another awkward phrase, but a step in the right direction. Here, Biden was differentiating not between Trump and the Republican Party but between the sizable portion of the Republican Party that had been captured by Trump and whatever was left of the older, less chaotic, and outwardly authoritarian Grand Old Party. The between-the-lines presumption was that perhaps this sort of conservative took enough of a liking to Biden’s normalcy schtick in 2020 to cast their votes in his direction.



Now, as the 2024 election rapidly approaches—and as Biden’s reelection campaign awkwardly slips into gear—he faces a similar challenge: Should he return to the old message and isolate Trump as an aberration, or update his metaphor to yoke the Republican Party more firmly to the Trumpian criminality and despotism that the GOP makes no bones about embracing? Trump has just been indicted in New York on 34 felony counts related to a hush-money payment made to a porn star in the waning days of the 2016 election. It is possible—and perhaps likely—that he may be indicted twice more: in Georgia, where he pressured the secretary of state to “find” thousands of votes weeks after the 2020 election ended, and in Washington, D.C., where the Department of Justice is investigating his refusal to hand over numerous classified documents that were unlawfully taken from the White House to his private residence in Florida.



This is, to use one of Biden’s favorite words from the 2020 campaign, an aberration: Trump’s rivals for the Republican nomination, both declared and presumed, have not been indicted. They have not been accused of paying hush money or deliberately hoarding classified documents or leading insurrections. They are, for the most part, pretty normal Republicans, at least by 2023 standards. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, has risen to prominence by defying public health recommendations relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, attacking “woke” corporations, and banning books relating to racism, gender, and sexuality. Nikki Haley, a former governor who served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador, has similarly emphasized an exhaustive range of cultural grievances in the early phase of her campaign.

