How the Trump Indictment Changes the Game—for Joe Biden

When he announced his presidential campaign four years ago, Joe Biden insisted that Donald Trump was an outlier, a stain on both America and the Republican Party. “I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden said in a video announcement. It’s a clunky phrase befitting of a clunky idea: Biden’s seeming belief that Trump somehow emerged from a vacuum to effect a hostile takeover of the Republican Party. This notion was also, arguably, the central plank of Biden’s campaign message as well as his larger political strategy. He wanted to win over Republicans and swing voters and thought the best way to do so was by surgically removing Trump from the GOP: If you want to save both America and the Republican Party, vote for Joe Biden.

Biden clung to this rhetoric throughout the interminable Democratic primary and the general election: Donald Trump may be a Republican, but he is not like other Republicans: He is not only vulgar and dishonest, but authoritarian and despotic; truly unlike a party comprised of tens of millions of decent folks. “This is not the Republican Party,” Biden would often say, forever citing his “Republican friends in the House and Senate.” Here, Biden pointed at a solution: If elected, he could undo the gridlock that has characterized the Beltway for decades and, as a true creature of the Senate, cut through the Gordian knot of partisanship. In so doing, the Trumpian spirits would, for all intents and purposes, be exorcised—from the GOP and the body politic.

