Kelly Reichardt’s Dark Comedy About Making Art—and Making Rent

Practical anxieties (the inability to freely take a shower, chest-tightening deadline pressure) dominate Showing Up, which takes a refreshingly unromantic view of artmaking. Since Lizzy balances an administrative job at the college with preparation for her show, she’s forced to take a personal day to finish up some pieces, but it ultimately gets slightly derailed by the demands of the wounded bird. Work can’t wait for inspiration when it simply needs to get done, and distractions impede material progress. Lizzy’s family problems generate even more stress. Her mother defends her brother’s concerning behavior by saying that he’s always been creative, to which Lizzy contemptuously responds, “Lots of people are creative”: Creative work demands a certain level of professional consistency.

Reichardt peppers Showing Up with scenes of Lizzy sculpting in her garage and art students honing their craft under the supervision of instructors at the college. Cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt imbues these scenes with tenderness and good humor, observing with a documentarian’s eye how even courses often derided as silly, like an interpretive dance class titled “Thinking and Movement,” require tremendous labor. (These scenes also serve as a sly tribute to the Oregon College of Art and Craft, where Reichardt set the film, which sadly closed in 2019 after 112 years of operation.)

While Lizzy might relish being left alone with her cat and her work, she’s also dependent on those around her—she relies on the school’s kiln master to complete her work, she desires the approval of her parents, she wants to be recognized by her more successful contemporaries. This tension between craving isolation but needing other people leaves her frequently exasperated, especially when others don’t fit in to her schedule. In contrast, Jo walks through life with positivity and it’s reciprocated in kind, which Lizzy resents and covets. Reichardt is one of the few American filmmakers who organically relates to the ways that people with prickly, uningratiating personalities, especially women, often unfairly lose out socially and professionally.