Democrats Still Haven’t Learned Their Lesson From East Palestine

These procedural reasons can start to sound like excuses. In an alternate world, the train crew on the Norfolk Southern train would have noticed problems on one of the cars’ axels earlier, and inspected it. Or the derailment would have happened on a different section of the train, one that contained only frozen vegetables and cases of beer. A lot of things had to go wrong for this to happen, and they did. But the job of government is to foresee these eventualities, and do something to protect against them.

From the Freezes’ perspective, the government didn’t care enough to protect them. Their disillusionment has been exacerbated by the EPA’s pronouncements that the air and water in town are safe, even as hundreds have reported feeling sick.

Nelson Freeze knows that big companies, like the railroads, spend millions on campaign donations and even more on lobbying every year. “You got a big company, and they got shareholders, and they support these campaigns, and them campaigns,” Nelson Freeze said. “(And they say) ‘Well, we’re going to take it easy on these regulations, you know, because I want to get this election…Everybody knows that’s how it works.” Another variation of this influence peddling: a top congressional staffer on the committee that oversees railroads recently went to work as a lobbyist for BNSF, a top railroad. As of last year, 75 percent of the lobbyists at Norfolk Southern, specifically, had previously occupied positions in government.