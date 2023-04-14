Democrats Still Haven’t Learned Their Lesson From East Palestine

The disaster now frames the lives of people like Tamara and Nelson Freeze, who I met a few weeks after the derailment. The couple live a few hundred feet from where the train left the tracks. Since then, Tamara Freeze has had a sore throat, headaches, problems with balance. She won’t let her niece or nephew come over to their house anymore. She shares a widespread concern held by scientists and residents that officials’ decision to burn the vinyl chloride cargo in a “controlled” manner following the derailment spread dioxins, a group of long-lasting carcinogens that accumulate in the body. The Environmental Protection Agency does not share that concern, noting levels of dioxins it found in soil samples were “similar to typical background levels” and deeming the town park safe enough for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The Freezes watched as politicians came and went, all of them talking tough about what would be required of Norfolk Southern, which at the time of the disaster had a market value of around $55 billion. But none told the whole truth about the governmental failures that allowed this derailment to happen. For much of the past 10 years, government has stood by as railroads have earned record profits by cutting work crews, including safety inspectors, and sent bigger and bigger trains out on the rails, all to the dismay of safety experts.

The politicians did try to blame one another. Donald Trump faulted Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine (on a train, no less) rather than East Palestine, using it as a case in point of how places like East Palestine (rural, white, working class) were “forgotten” in America. “In too many cases,” he said, “your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal.”