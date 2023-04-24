The Lost Music of Connie Converse

Converse was a cult darling, and her disappearance offered an irresistible logline: the female Dylan who wrote a handful of masterpieces and vanished without a trace.

It’s true that Converse seems to float in her own anachronistic bubble. Fishman reaches for parallels to help explain her—the Carter Family, Elizabeth Cotten, Jimmie Rodgers, Molly Drake—without ever landing on the right fit. In a chapter titled “Interlude: Genres,” he argues that one reason Converse never found commercial success in her lifetime was because record executives couldn’t easily pigeonhole her. She was too early to be folk, too early to be a literary singer-songwriter à la Leonard Cohen or Joni Mitchell, and too introspective to be a political or protest singer. (Her lyrics are also often more imagistic than mainstream ’50s fare. “Then my bed is made of stone / a star has burnt my eye / I’m going down to the willow tree and teach her how to cry,” she sings in “Trouble.”) Fishman suggests she was most closely allied with older blues and hillbilly artists such as Riley Puckett, Skip James, and Alberta Hunter, but even those lineages can’t account for Converse’s idiosyncrasies. Perhaps she’s best understood as a precursor to other outliers in the American songbook, such as Cordell Jackson, Daniel Johnston, Hasil Adkins, or Karen Dalton—fellow sui generis musicians who emerged from the roots and funk of their regional culture to create songs of inimitable vigor. “The visionary, forward-looking quality of what Converse had been up to seemed to suggest the need to update the narrative of mid-twentieth-century American song altogether,” Fishman writes.

But who was Converse, and how did she learn to make such singular music? She was born Elizabeth Converse in New Hampshire, in 1924, the middle child in a dour Baptist family that forbade dancing, alcohol, and card playing. Her father was a minister and the head of the local temperance society; her mother was a pianist. The Converses harbored a tainted bloodline that stretched back generations, a fact Connie once mocked in a letter to her sister-in-law: “I trust … that you have been acquainted with the history of our ill-fated family. Great-aunt Flavia was burned as a witch; Cousin Charlie passed away in an Institution; and my brother and I are the last of a long line of bats.” Converse’s older brother, Paul, carried on the tradition of eccentricity. He was closeted and unnaturally curious about sex, according to a cousin, and was known to “mess around” with farm animals. Her younger brother, Phil, the co-protagonist of Fishman’s book, had his own kinks. He confesses that he fantasized about a ménage à trois with his sister and her roommate and that he once gave the girls “a little show” when he was staying over and woke with an erection.

Converse appears to have inherited some of the family quirks. She was prone to depression and, later in life, alcoholism. She was often reclusive to the point of invisibility. Those who knew her remember her foul body odor and the stern, old-fashioned wardrobe that one friend describes as almost “Mennonite [or] Amish” in style. Fishman speculates that she may have been a lesbian, or at least had documented relationships with women. She also boasted a near-genius-level IQ of 138 and was the valedictorian of her high school class. Her restless mind, like those of many polymaths, preoccupied itself with various creative ambitions: poetry, fiction, visual art, photography. She won a scholarship to Mount Holyoke College, where, for the first time, her self-destructive impulses roused. In 1944, she abruptly and inexplicably quit school and spent the next several months tramping around the country. Without Converse realizing it, this episode was a rehearsal for later and more tragic desertions.