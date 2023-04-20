What Is the Senate Judiciary Committee Going to Do About Clarence Thomas, and When?

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse didn’t rule out a subpoena but told The New Republic the question was premature. “I think that if you’re doing an investigation or making an inquiry, you build the case first. You don’t just grab your big witness and not have prepared. That’s just like, super bad trial practice,” laughed the Rhode Island Democrat. “First, you build your case.”

Blumenthal said the committee should subpoena Crow, the Texas real estate developer at the center of the latest scandal involving Thomas. “The American people deserve all the facts surrounding Justice Thomas’s blatant violation of law in failing to disclose, not only the gifts and travel that he received, but also the money payments from Harlan Crow,” said Blumenthal.

He added that the Senate shouldn’t be the only entity looking into Thomas, citing the federal body created in the 1920s to establish guidelines for the federal courts. “The Judicial Conference ought to be conducting right now a thorough, penetrating investigation of Justice Thomas’s dealings with Harlan Crow and others, his failure to disclose, and what other benefits he may have received,” Blumenthal continued. “The Judicial Conference has a responsibility to rid itself of wrongdoers and if it fails to do it, the United States Department of Justice should do it.”