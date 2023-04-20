What Is the Senate Judiciary Committee Going to Do About Clarence Thomas, and When?

The Senate was away on recess during the two weeks since Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin promised action after the first story broke on April 6. Senators returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, when the Illinois Democrat rapidly convened a meeting of committee Democrats where the cartoonishly corrupt Supreme Court justice was discussed.

“I would leave it to the chairman to announce our course of action,” said Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat on the committee. Coons was upstaged moments later in the Senate tunnels by Mazie Hirono, who was more committal. “We are going to have a hearing on the Supreme Court not having a code of ethics,” the Hawaii Democrat revealed to The New Republic. Hirono wouldn’t say if Thomas would be subpoenaed to testify. “I am not sure whether that is in the offing,” she said.

The problem with a subpoena is that it would require a majority vote of the committee’s 21 members. With California Democrat Dianne Feinstein out with shingles, the committee is evenly split with 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. The Republicans obviously will not support a subpoena of Thomas, so Durbin would need a Republican vote, which would be hard to come by from the likes of Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn. “It is more challenging,” said Durbin of Feinstein’s absence.

