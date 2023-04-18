What Can the Democrats Do Now That Republicans Blocked the Feinstein Swap?

On Tuesday, Schumer told reporters that he planned to tap Senator Ben Cardin as Feinstein’s temporary replacement. Republicans objected to a request for unanimous consent to seat Feinstein’s temporary replacement on the Judiciary Committee, forcing Democrats to instead attempt to muster 60 votes. It was immediately unclear whether ten Republicans would join all Democrats in voting to do so. “Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporary absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

In his remarks objecting to Schumer’s request, Graham argued that “this is about a handful of judges that [Democrats] can’t get the votes for.” “I understand that you won the election, we lost, and I want to make sure we process judges fairly,” Graham said. “But the reason this is being made is to try to change the numbers on the committee in a way that I think would be harmful to the Senate.”

The politics of confirmation is the sticking point. Senate Democrats have pursued an aggressive agenda of confirming Biden’s judicial nominees, hoping to counteract the conservative reshaping of the federal bench that occurred when President Donald Trump held the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate. Biden was already lagging behind Trump in overall judicial confirmations: Although Biden has seen more than 100 of his judicial appointments confirmed, Trump had confirmed 234 judges by the end of his term, a number that the current president is unlikely to meet. (Trump also saw three Supreme Court justices confirmed during his term, granting the court the solidly conservative majority necessary to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.)