Biden’s Excellent Labor Department Nominee Might Get Sunk—by Democrats

The first is that at the start of the Covid epidemic, California’s Employment Development Department, which she oversaw, “was unable to automatically process nearly half of the claims submitted online between March and September 2020,” according to an auditor’s report. To ease the bottleneck, the agency stopped reviewing eligibility for most claims. That resulted in the payout of an estimated $20 billion to people who weren’t eligible, many of them identity thieves. The problem of fraud was hardly unique to California; nationally, at least $163 billion in unemployment benefits went out to ineligible applicants. Since becoming deputy labor secretary, Su has helped oversee fledgling efforts to help states root out such fraud.

Su’s second vulnerability concerns her championing California’s Assembly Bill 5, a tough 2019 law that cracked down on the misclassification of employees as independent contractors. The legislation imposed what’s called an “ABC test” to determine whether someone can legitimately be excluded from employment benefits. A was that the worker is “free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work.” B was that the worker “performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.” C was that the worker is “engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business.” If a business wanted to classify someone as an independent contractor, A, B, and C all had to be true. If they weren’t, the worker went on the payroll.

“Ms. Su was integral in the formation and implementation of AB5,” says a March 30 letter to Sanders from a coalition of 32 business groups. This is a vulnerability only in the sense that Uber, Lyft, and other app-based companies hated it and, in 2020, successfully pushed through Proposition 22, a voter initiative reversing A.B. 5. A California Superior Court invalidated Prop 22; an appeals court mostly reinstated it; and the matter is now likely headed to California’s Supreme Court.