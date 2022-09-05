The Surprisingly Disappointing Reign of Marty Walsh, Biden’s Labor Secretary

The Labor Department is supposed to issue a proposed regulation raising the wage ceiling under which virtually every employee qualifies for overtime pay. That isn’t out. It’s supposed to issue an add-on to a weak Trump-era regulation protecting investors from self-dealing by brokers who handle their retirement accounts. That isn’t out. It’s supposed to issue a proposed regulation extending to miners worker protections from airborne silica that the Obama administration enacted in a 2016 regulation. That isn’t out. It’s supposed to issue a proposed regulation barring employers from misclassifying employees as independent contractors. That isn’t out. It’s supposed to issue a regulation to update and strengthen protections under the Davis-Bacon Act requiring federal projects to pay prevailing wages (i.e., union scale). That isn’t out, though in this case there is a proposal, and the final rule is expected soon.

The regulatory process is slow and arduous. You issue a notice of proposed rulemaking. Then you issue a proposed regulation. Then you collect a lot of public comment. Then you issue a final regulation. The process can take years. Sometimes it takes decades. But it doesn’t always take decades, and sometimes it doesn’t even take a year. And anyway, how are you going to finish if you never start?

The Labor Department has, by my count, only two really significant regulatory accomplishments under its belt. The more important of these was an emergency temporary standard protecting workers from Covid. President Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office saying the emergency standard would be ready by mid-March 2021. Walsh pushed valiantly for it, but the White House got nervous, and the rule didn’t surface until June 2021. When it did it was limited to health care workers, whom it “encouraged” but didn’t require to be vaccinated. Finally in September 2021 Biden did what he should have done six months earlier and announced a Labor Department “vaccine mandate” requiring large employers to get their workers jabbed or submit them to weekly Covid testing. The Supreme Court overturned that excellent public health policy in January 2022. I don’t blame Walsh for that. It was a reactionary and utterly appalling decision. Still, it would be better if Walsh’s most significant regulatory accomplishment were something that didn’t get thrown out.