The Surprisingly Disappointing Reign of Marty Walsh, Biden’s Labor Secretary

The second regulatory accomplishment was the Labor Department’s reinstatement of a rule barring employers from paying the lower “tipped” minimum hourly wage of $2.13 (as opposed to the regular hourly minimum of $7.25) to workers who spend more than 20 percent of their time performing functions (like cleaning up) where they don’t interact with customers, and therefore don’t get tips. President Trump’s Labor Department had gutted the rule, which had been in place since the 1980s. The reinstatement also added a few new protections for tipped workers. The Labor Department also, as you would expect, rescinded some very bad anti-worker rules that the Trump administration put in place.

But that’s about it. Part of the problem is that the Labor Department hasn’t got anybody confirmed in two of the department’s top positions, assistant secretary for the Employee Benefits Security Administration and assistant secretary for the wage and hour division. (Biden has nominated Lisa Gomez and Jessica Looman for these jobs.) An assistant secretary for mine safety and health, the agency that will address silica, wasn’t confirmed until March of this year. David Weil, Biden’s first choice to run the wage and hour division, lost his Senate confirmation vote because Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D.-Arizona), Mark Kelly (D.-Arizona), and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) wouldn’t support him. That was a huge setback. But part of a Cabinet secretary’s job is to get his nominees through the Senate, no? And (in Weil’s case) to pull them if they don’t have the votes to confirm.

Am I knocking Biden? Only insofar as he hasn’t given Walsh the kick in the pants he clearly needs to step up his game. Biden has been a solidly pro-labor president, especially given his narrow Senate majority. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will create, according to the Economic Policy Institute, nearly 800,000 jobs, including nearly 200,000 construction jobs, more than 80,00 jobs to expand the power grid, and nearly 73,000 jobs to expand public transit. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which despite the misleading name is really a climate change and tax law, contains important tax incentives for businesses to pay prevailing wages and to hire registered apprentices. The American Rescue Act provided a $300-per-week income supplement to unemployment benefits—half the $600 sweetener that preceded it but still valuable to working people who’d lost their job because of Covid. Biden also lent a degree of bully-pulpit support unusual for a president to Amazon’s unionization effort. And of course he installed Jennifer Abruzzo as general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board, where, as I’ve detailed earlier, she’s been a fantastically energetic champion for workers’ rights.