Why Republicans Want to Keep Free Money Out of Their Districts

So why do Republicans want to cut off the spigot? The simple answer is that they’re not accountable for what happens in their districts. Very few politicians are: 84 percent of congressional districts, after all, were either uncontested or won by margins of 10 percent or more in 2022. Thanks to decades of aggressive gerrymandering, GOP lawmakers are accountable to a smaller, more radical base of voters and far-afield corporate donors. All that means that despite the sizable amounts of money flowing into red states from the IRA, Republicans feel pretty empowered to tear the law apart.

Take the face of the debt ceiling fight: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He argues the proposal will “end the green giveaways for companies that distort the market and waste taxpayer money.” An analysis from Bloomberg and the energy analytics outfit Enersection found that McCarthy’s Southern California congressional district ranks first in the nation for ​​planned and operating utility-scale solar capacity; it ranks second for planned and operating wind, solar, and battery buildouts. Those businesses stand to benefit from the incentives McCarthy is going after, but he’s got a big incentive to look the other way: During the last election cycle, he was the House’s top recipient of campaign donations from both the oil and gas industry and gas transmission and distribution firms. Seventy-eight percent of his donations that cycle came from out of state. McCarthy raked in $2.7 million worth of donations from Texas, where the country’s biggest oil and gas companies are headquartered.

Tax credits targeted by the GOP’s debt ceiling package (the “Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023”) include those for wind and solar as well for nuclear energy, renewable energy manufacturing, hydrogen production, and the mining of minerals needed to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.