Why Republicans Want to Keep Free Money Out of Their Districts

California won’t be the only state affected. Texas produced more wind power than any other state last year, and the second most solar, after California; it’s on track to be first. Overall, Enersection and Bloomberg found, more than two-thirds of the country’s renewable capacity is in rural areas. More than three-quarters of those places lean Republican.

The fact that Congressional races are becoming increasingly uncompetitive makes easy work for right-wingers trying to keep their seats and line-up a lush consulting or lobbying gig afterward. However much their voters might like the fact that the IRA is bringing in new investment, many incumbents simply don’t think losing re-election is a real threat. The people that might want to vote out politicians going after the IRA are likely to have already been crowded into districts that reliably elect Democrats.

Adding to that dilemma is the fact that corporations can funnel virtually unlimited amounts of cash to the politicians who do their bidding. In 2020 fossil fuel companies made 13 times as many federal campaign donations as renewables firms, inordinately to GOP candidates. Oil and gas executives, that is, can continue to be a loud voice in the ear of politicians with thriving green energy sectors sprouting up in their own districts.