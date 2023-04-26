David Grann’s Guide to Misinformation and Mutiny

Bulkeley, the gunner, says, “In this state of nature, the old rules can’t govern us.” And then comes a real struggle on the island. Now they would never use the term “class struggle,” but it was obviously a class struggle. Again, these are these weird echoes to the present.

Bulkeley, because he was not born into the aristocracy but was from probably the lower-middle class, he never could have been a commander on a ship. But on this island, in this democracy of suffering, he suddenly has the possibility of emerging based on his abilities and [shows] leadership as a commander in his own right. So on that island, you have it all playing out.

You have: What is the nature of leadership, what is the nature of duty? You see a class struggle. You see the absolute insanity and destructiveness of imperialism and racism because you see this encounter with these Indigenous native Patagonians, the Kawésqar, [who] arrive in a few canoes on the island. They had adapted to this region over centuries. So they were a people who knew how to live there. NASA would later come to study them, years later, [to learn]: How did they adapt to this harsh environment? And so they get to the island and see these starving castaways, and they offer them a lifeline. They know how to find food. They know how to stay warm. And they begin to, you know, bring them back food. They go off in their canoes, and they bring them food. But the barbarousness and the view of some of the castaways who looked upon the Kawésqar, as they would describe them in their accounts, and I put it in quotes, is as “savages.” They mistreat them. And then the Kawésqar are like, “We’re out of here,” so it’s one of those rare cases where imperialism leads not only to the destruction of others but it actually fueled the destruction of the imperialists because they lost their lifeline, and after that they descend further into this Hobbesian state of depravity.