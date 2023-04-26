We Found That “Woke” Military Spending Kevin McCarthy Was Railing About. It’s for Veterans!

The VA has a total budget of $308.5 billion, of which about $140 billion is discretionary and therefore subject to McCarthy’s cuts. The VA is not part of the defense budget, so it’s a fudge to call it military spending, but in a way that’s the point. Heritage’s Roberts wrote that “Congress should insist that every dollar is used to advance military lethality and readiness while saving taxpayers as much as possible.” Spending on veterans, who by definition already completed their military service, does absolutely nothing to advance military lethality and readiness. Ergo, it’s all wokeness and waste.

McCarthy would never say this, of course, or perhaps even think it. But have you ever really thought about the Veterans Administration? It’s the only Cabinet department that addresses needs and grievances on the basis of group identity. Yes, we have an Agriculture Department, but that isn’t really the Department of Farmers; as Michael Lewis has observed, at this late date “most of what it does has little to do with agriculture.” Yes, we have a Labor Department to address the needs and grievances of laborers, but in our not-even-close-to socialist country being a worker doesn’t slot you into any recognized group identity. (Sorry, comrade.) And yet, when you fill out a job application, what do they ask you? Whether you’re African American or Hispanic or Asian/Pacific Islander or Native American or … a “former member of the armed services.”

The Veterans Administration fits precisely the conservative definition of a woke institution where members of certain favored groups are encouraged to boo-hoo for special favors. The non-conservative and morally defensible definition of the VA is that it provides social services and medical care to former members of the military in gratitude for their service and in recognition of any special needs created by the extraordinary sacrifices they may have been asked to make for their country. This is the definition even the severest conservative critic of wokeness will profess.