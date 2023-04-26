We Found That “Woke” Military Spending Kevin McCarthy Was Railing About. It’s for Veterans!

The Republican position was seen, among other things, as a vote of no confidence in U.S. aid to Ukraine, given that $75 billion was about what the United States sent to Ukraine over the previous calendar year. “We’ll find some initial cuts in the Pentagon,” said Representative Ken Calvert of California, incoming chair of the House defense appropriations subcommittee, in an interview with Defense News. These would be “throughout the Department of Defense” and would “not hurt capability.”

Appearing January 15 on Fox News, McCarthy was asked whether he’d promised the Freedom Caucus that he’d go back to 2020 spending levels on defense (see 12:20). “That was what we were spending just two, three weeks ago,” McCarthy protested. (Actually, it was closer to 14 weeks, but who’s counting.) “That’s not cutting defense by $75 billion.” What McCarthy meant was that most of the $75 billion in defense spending allocated through September 30, 2024, had not yet been spent, and so, if withdrawn, would not be missed. He continued:

Does defense [get] more than $800 billion, are there areas that I think they could be more efficient in? Yeah. Eliminate all the money spent on woke-ism. Eliminate all the money that they’re trying to find different fuels, and they’re worried about the environment, to go through.… I’m sure they could find some places that they could be more efficient.

At the time, I wondered where McCarthy got the idea that you could save $75 billion (more recently, the Pentagon estimated the necessary cuts at $73.7 billion) simply by eliminating the Defense Department’s “woke” budget. I calculated that budget to be about $5 million. Perhaps my estimate was too low, but even Heritage’s Roberts, who, like McCarthy, reviles “wokeness and waste” in defense spending, citing in his essay vaccine requirements and diversity training, could find no more than $1.4 billion in wokery to cut before he slammed down his meat cleaver on weapons systems and military bases. Was McCarthy really going to make his price for raising the debt ceiling lower spending on military hardware and facilities?