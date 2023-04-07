Ron DeSantis’s Deranged Rant About the Fed Ought to Doom His Campaign

Trump’s gaffes weren’t Kinsley gaffes, except in the attenuated sense that they revealed truths about Trump. They were ugly and ignorant and idiotic, and although they probably had some cumulative impact in denying Trump re-election in 2020, they improved his standing with the Republican base. To quote a thoughtful New York Times Magazine essay published in 2016 by Charles Homans, Trump “opened the door to a post-gaffe politics, stripping away the convenient fiction of missteps and errors that journalists turn to when they are uncomfortable confronting a statement on its merits.” As president, Trump challenged reporters to confront his statements (and actions) on their merits. The results were mixed.

We now have before us DeSantis’s gaffe. It’s too early to tell how much coverage it will receive; I found out about it from a colleague, who spotted a tweet by Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, who correctly identified it as “insane.” I’m going to quote DiSantis at great length to provide maximum context. He uttered these words (43:06 to 44:30) in remarks delivered April 1 to the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.

One of the things we’re gonna ban in Florida this year is the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency that they’re trying to do. [Applause.] This is something where they want the Fed to control a digital dollar. And guess what’ll happen? They’re gonna to try and impose an ESG agenda through that. You go and use too much gas, they’re gonna stop it, they’re not going to honor the transaction because you’ve already bought more than what they think.. You want to go buy a rifle they’re gonna say no, you have too many of those, you can’t do it. So it’s ceding the power of our financial freedom to a central bank which does not have our interest at heart. So I think all states need to band together, need to say we’re not doing this Central Bank Digital Currency. We’re gonna let you be in charge of your own finances. What we have seen, whether it is education, whether it’s the bureaucracy, whether it’s corporate America, is there is a left-wing agenda that is being imposed on our society., and in Florida, we just said no. We said we recognize this as a threat across the board and we pledged to fight the woke in the schools, we pledged to fight the woke in the corporations, we pledged to fight the woke in the halls of the legislature. Florida will never, ever surrender to the woke mob because our state is where woke goes to die.





You’re probably wondering what on earth DeSantis is talking about. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a proposal that the Fed and the Treasury department are considering. China already has it. The Fed says it “has made no decisions” on whether to pursue the idea (though a limited variation called FedNow is set to start in July).