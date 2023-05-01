Texas’s War on Tenants Is an Inside Job

There are many so-called “risk factors” for evictions. If you are a tenant with a child, for instance, you are statistically more likely to get evicted. If you have health problems and go to the hospital, that’s another risk factor. Black women have a higher probability of facing eviction, due partly to disparities in wages and employment. And once evicted, in Texas, your name can be placed on a blacklist, making it even more difficult to get back on your feet and find a new home. But “no matter how much economic data you show, no matter how [many] statistics on the impact of housing instability, homelessness, and what the cost of that is going to be to the taxpayer—that’s just not compelling to them,” said Jessica Vittorio, managing attorney for the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center, referring to Republican lawmakers like Slawson and Creighton. “It tells me that they’re just validating a life experience of their own.”

During a public comments hearing, Vittorio told Slawson and others that out of Texas’s 254 counties and over 1,200 municipalities, only four cities had adopted any kind of eviction notice ordinance. Austin was the single city to adopt a permanent eviction ordinance, which gave tenants a right to organize and an additional four days to “cure” whatever violation the landlord cited as the reason for their eviction (statewide, the mandatory minimum is just three days). “The numbers speak for themselves,” Vittorio said. “A regulatory crisis simply does not exist.”

Yet it’s not the only bill in Texas meant to defang local municipalities and give the Republican-controlled state legislature a greater say in how blue cities can govern. There’s also H.B. 2127, which Jay Malone, political and communications director of the Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, part of the AFL-CIO, said would preempt city governments’ ability to codify new housing and labor regulations—nixing policies like a tenant’s right to counsel, which cities like New York, Denver, and New Orleans have passed in an effort to balance the scales in eviction courts, before they have a chance to get fully off the ground. “It essentially ends home rule in Texas,” Malone said.