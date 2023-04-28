The Chevy Bolt’s Death Is a Bad Sign for Biden’s Climate Plan

When it comes to EVs, trying to re-engineer supply chains, revive manufacturing, and compete with China all at once leaves a frustratingly narrow set of options for drivers looking to go electric. According to the stipulations passed in the IRA, to qualify for a tax credit new plug-in vehicles must be assembled in the U.S. From there a buyers’ ability to reap the full $7,500 depends on both their income, the cost of the car, and where it’s produced. Forty percent of the minerals used in a car’s batteries must come from the U.S. or a country with which it has a free trade agreement. Fifty percent of battery components have to come from the same places. Both of those requirements will scale up by 10 percent each year. By 2027, 80 percent of minerals must meet those criteria; by 2029, 100 percent of battery components will need to be made in the U.S., as well. By 2025, vehicles with any minerals or battery components from a “foreign entity of concern” (namely China) won’t qualify at all.

The New York Times’ Ezra Klein warned recently about the dangers of what he dubs “Everything Bagel Liberalism,” loading up laudable projects with too many other goals, like workplace diversity or child care requirements. However important these other priorities may be, “the result,” he writes, “is that public projects—from affordable housing to semiconductor fabs—aren’t cost competitive, and that makes them vulnerable when a bad economy hits or a new administration takes over and the government cuts its spending.”

When it comes to decarbonization, the problem with the IRA-style approach the administration has adopted is an inverse of that. Decarbonization is a specific goal: getting the economy to net-zero. That will certainly involve some revival of a domestic manufacturing base and ensuing job creation. But decarbonization also requires lots of things that a green industrial strategy like the one Sullivan laid out won’t provide. Klein takes issue with the IRA’s buy-local provisions and exclusion of foreign contractors and components, citing the potential delays they might cause. The tension is a legitimate one. Yet the “everything” part of Klein’s “everything bagel” dilemma isn’t the only problem; everything bagels are great, as he rightly notes. But no one can live on bagels alone.