Nixon Was the Weirdest Environmentalist

We also now have a storyline that wasn’t so prominent in Nixon’s time: environmentalism as economic self-interest. Nixon saw jobs and the environment as conflicting obligations to balance; he privately told adviser that he thought “jobs” were more important than the environment but wanted to “keep…out of trouble” with the environmental movement. The contemporary environmental movement has tried to move past that tension. To Biden’s credit, his most successful climate legislation, the IRA and the infrastructure bill, reflect a positive vision of what decarbonization could do for workers and the economy—that’s one reason both policy moves have been so popular.

These rhetorical and practical evolutions can help. But the biggest lesson of Nixon’s time is that a huge political movement can shape the political culture, allowing even the most hardened right-wing culture warrior to find their inner tree hugger.

There are signs that this could happen again. Republicans in our current Congress appear deeply committed to their nonsense, but this crazy moment may pass. Public opinion polling shows many Republican voters concerned about climate, willing to support environmental legislation and buying electric cars. And now that the funding for the IRA is starting to come through, it’s benefitting the districts represented by the same Republicans who resisted it so hard (even more than Democratic districts). In a comical twist, those Congresspeople are now boasting about the IRA money to their constituents, just as many Republicans who didn’t vote for the 2021“bipartisan” infrastructure bill did. They’re doing that not because they’ve had a change of heart on climate change after watching an Inconvenient Truth or reading this magazine, but because the policies are popular. Just like Nixon, they still hate the hippies—but they see which way the wind is blowing.