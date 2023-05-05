Tucker Carlson Has Won the Cancel Culture Lottery

It all depends on how you define “winner”—because Fox News is going to be fine for a long time no matter what—but I believe the mechanics of Carlson’s ouster mean he’s guaranteed to remain relevant, if not dominant. So far, unnamed sources have identified several different “final straws” as bringing Carlson’s relationship with the network to an untimely end. Was it his overt proclamation that conservatives are engaged in an end-times-level fight against evil? Was it that he referred to a female executive as the C-word? Perhaps we are to believe that this text message that contrasted a violent mob with “how white men fight” is the thing that finally undid Rupert Murdoch’s garters. By the time you read this, there could be some new disclosure, with further winking intimations.



Whatever the underlying cause, this all fits a zeitgeisty pattern: Carlson is a victim of cancel culture—a career path so secure that I can almost imagine everyone on either side of this very public dismissal cooked up the whole scheme together. After all, decrying cancel culture and highlighting the thin thread that connects a righteous conservative to his place in the larger world was a key part of Carlson’s schtick. Over the weekend, Last Week Tonight put together a highlight reel of Carlson repeatedly (repeatedly!) bemoaning the level of sensitivity one has to possess to navigate the modern world; these days, he marvels, just having “stupid opinions” or “saying the wrong thing, even accidentally” will get you “drummed out of polite society.”



I will leave to readers the question of whether the cubicles once stalked by Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes constitute “polite society,” but there is no question that the public narrative of Carlson’s firing is that, on some level, he “said the wrong thing.” What’s more, Carlson’s own post-departure video was a masterfully subtle iteration of the now-standard rejoinder of the newly canceled: Now I can say what I truly think.

