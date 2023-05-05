Tucker Carlson Has Won the Cancel Culture Lottery

“The [issues] that will define our future,” he says in his basement tape, “Get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”



Carlson had been off the air for about 72 hours at the time that video was released—so is that not how long it had been since his viewers had heard a legitimate debate on those subjects? On his last show, Carlson uses the words “demographic change” (not “great replacement theory,” which is what he means) in a segment that repeated one of his show’s core themes: Democrats are losing voters and thus need to “import…people from elsewhere—people who are financially dependent on [Democrats] in order to live.” To be fair, I don’t think the segment was a “debate,” and I guess 72 hours can seem like a long time if you’re trapped in an isolated home television studio in rural Florida.



Really, to hold in your head the idea that “debates like that are not permitted” alongside the reality of the person who insists this to be the case had also hosted his very own primetime talk show up until a few days before is to tolerate a level of cognitive dissonance that is beyond me—beyond most people, I think. Fortunately for Carslon, Fox viewers have a lot of practice at exactly that exercise, twisting their brains around the network’s self-contradictory (and self-congratulatory) unique selling proposition: “What we are saying to you has been censored. No one is allowed to broadcast the information you are watching on television right now.”

