Rupert Murdoch May Have Blown His Tucker Succession Plan

Another lawsuit is said to have played a part in Carlson’s exit too, per multiple reports. In that complaint, brought by Abby Grossberg—who alleges she was fired from the network after refusing to give false testimony in the Dominion suit—the former Fox producer argues that Carlson’s workplace was antisemitic and deeply misogynistic. Moved to Carlson’s program from one hosted by Maria Bartiromo, Grossberg discovered that “she had merely traded in one overtly misogynistic work environment for an even crueler one—this time, one where unprofessionalism reigned supreme, and the staff’s distaste and disdain for women infiltrated almost every workday decision.” None of this, if you know anything about Carlson’s history—or indeed have simply watched his show—is particularly surprising.



Since his emergence as Fox’s star commentator (he hosted the show’s second-highest-rated program, behind the inane panel show The Five, which he also sometimes guests on), Carlson has been the host most prone to controversy, typically over his overt use of white nationalist tropes. Carlson may have largely towed the line on the 2020 election—though he has repeatedly questioned its legitimacy—but it was clear that Fox leadership had little control over him, particularly compared to other broadcasters like Sean Hannity.



Given the outstanding lawsuits still out there—aside from Grossberg’s, there is another multibillion-dollar suit pending from Smartmatic, another voting technology company, focused on Fox’s coverage of the 2020 election—it’s not so outrageous to suggest that Carlson was rightly deemed an ongoing risk factor. The Dominion and Grossberg suits served as a pretext to cut him loose, with the full knowledge that he could be replaced by someone just as bombastic but slightly more controllable. “One minute he’s swimming along with a smile, and then snap! There’s blood in the water. Your head’s gone,” said one Murdoch journalist who was quoted by Harold Evans—who himself was canned by the Australian mogul—in a 1981 memoir. This is simply how Murdoch operates.

