Rupert Murdoch May Have Blown His Tucker Succession Plan

The most likely explanation for Carlson’s firing is the simplest: that Fox News honcho Rupert Murdoch saw his opportunity to strike down the one host he felt he couldn’t control—and the one who most clearly represented an ongoing liability to the network—and he took that opportunity. There are some fairly obvious reasons why Murdoch would want to take Carlson down now, not least of which was the public disclosure of the prime-time host’s pointed criticisms of the network’s management.



What isn’t clear, however, is if Murdoch has any plans for how the network will respond when Donald Trump once again takes control of the narrative on the right as the Republican presidential front-runner and likely nominee. Murdoch’s position could soon get more complicated, not less. For all of Carlson’s celebrated antipathy toward Trump—a secret loathing that the Dominion lawsuit dragged into public view—the host was the primary force dragging the network’s audience into Trumpism. If Murdoch wanted a clean break from all of this and to pivot the cable channel’s focus in the direction of a successor, such as Ron DeSantis, he may regret not cutting Carlson loose before Trump began his big swing back to prominence.



Based upon what we know now, Carlson was struck down by a kind of legal pincer movement—or at least he found himself in the blast zone of two lawsuits against Fox News. In one of those suits, brought by vote machine–maker Dominion Voting Systems, Carlson is not exactly a central player: He was hardly the network’s most boisterous promoter of the absurd idea that Donald Trump was the victim of a massive conspiracy to rob him of a second term as U.S. president. He was, nevertheless, a major source of embarrassment. Texts found in pretrial discovery revealed that Carlson was a fraud and a hypocrite who secretly loathed Trump. He was also disloyal: In countless texts he ranted about Fox’s leaders, describing them as feckless and incompetent. In the lead-up to the trial—which was averted by a nearly $800 million settlement—there were reports that Dominion had even more Carlson texts. It’s not hard to believe that many of those also were about his disgust with his bosses.

