It’s All but Settled: The Reagan Campaign Delayed the Release of the Iranian Hostages

In 2020, a federal judge ordered the State Department to make a thorough search for the Madrid embassy cable—but it has never been found. When now-retired Representative Hamilton was shown a copy of the Beach memo in 2020, he expressed shock: “If the [George H.W. Bush] White House knew that Casey was there, they certainly should have shared it with us” (Bush was president during the 1991 probe).

During the 1980 campaign, Casey worked on several tracks at once to delay the release of the hostages. Beyond meeting personally with Iranians and dispatching Connally to the Middle East, he also sent a campaign aide, Jack Shaw, to have lunch with a Lebanese businessman, Mustafa Zein, known to be close to PLO chief Yasir Arafat. Shaw informed Zein that Casey wanted Arafat to pass a message to Ayatollah Khomeini. Zein promptly flew to Beirut and told Arafat about Casey’s overture. At the time, Arafat was on good terms with Iran’s revolutionary regime, and he may well have passed on the message. In 1996, however, he told President Carter during a visit to Gaza, “You should know that in 1980 the Republicans approached me with an arms deal if I could arrange to keep the hostages in Iran until after the election. I want you to know that I turned them down.” (Historian Douglas Brinkley was a witness to this exchange.)

The PLO chief received a similar message from another of his Palestinian advisers, Bassam Abu Sharif, who reported that an unnamed Reagan friend “said he wanted the PLO to use its influence to delay the release of the American hostages.” The Israelis were hardly in the dark, either. When former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir was asked by reporters in 1993 if he thought delaying the release of the hostages was part of a deal with Iran, he answered: “Of course it was.”