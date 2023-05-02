Private Jets Are a Moral Abomination

Private jets are having a moment. Elon Musk banned accounts that tracked his and other celebrities’ flights after taking over Twitter last year. Flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express”—featuring two former presidents—have highlighted the depraved private dealings of the rich and famous. Characters on the show Succession use them in just about every episode to ferry themselves back and forth between board meetings and tense family gatherings. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted rides on a jet owned by billionaire Harlan Crow, who also owns a signed copy of Mein Kampf.

A new report from The Institute for Policy Studies and Patriotic Millionaires tallies up just how bad all those private jets are for the planet. Overall, aviation accounts for about 2 percent of the United States’ carbon emissions. The wealthy are responsible for an inordinate share of that: just 1 percent of the population is responsible for half of all aviation emissions. The use of and emissions from private jets have both increased by about 20 percent since the start of the pandemic. Journeys on them now account for one in six flights handled by the Federal Aviation Authority.