Private Jets Are a Moral Abomination

There is no morally justifiable reason to own a private plane. If polar bears were the charismatic megafauna that symbolized an earlier era of environmentalism, private jets could be the repulsive gilded tubes that mark the next. Despite soaring sales of these monstrosities, even die-hard Taylor Swift fans seem to realize their idol’s copious use of one isn’t a good look. She’s even believed to have included a nod to the controversy in her first single off Midnights (“It’s me, hi / I’m the problem, it’s me”). Met Gala attendee Kylie Jenner has similarly attracted ire for her frequent, sub-half-hour trips on Kylie Air, the $72.8 million pink-accented plane she bought just before the onset of a global pandemic that has claimed nearly seven million lives. On-board perks reportedly feature seared mahi-mahi and silk sleep masks.

Taylor and Kylie aren’t typical private jet owners, though. The report finds that private jet owners—0.0008 of the world’s population—are overwhelmingly men over the age of 50. Most work in banking, finance, and real estate. Elon Musk flies about once every two days and accordingly produces 132 times the emissions of the average U.S. resident. Like Musk and Jenner, these owners are often billionaires, whose main climate crimes don’t come from their planes but from their investments. Oxfam noted last year that (on average) the investments of just 125 of the world’s richest billionaires account for three million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually—more than a million times the average for 90 percent of humanity.

Jet-setting environmentalists should be no exception to elite flight shaming—or flygskam, to use the rapidly spreading Swedish term for it. Climate envoy John Kerry was successfully shamed into selling off his family’s Gulfstream GIV-SP last year and has reportedly switched to joining the plebs on commercial for most journeys. He nonetheless felt compelled to defend private fliers this year at Davos. They released 9,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide flocking to the alpine resorts in antisocial luxury last year. Nearly 40 percent of those journeys were under 300 miles, with one as low as 13, Greenpeace found.*