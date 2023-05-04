The Far Right’s Dangerous Fertility Myths

Taylor also cites a 2017 study finding that men whose wives are on birth control are less likely to show “mate guarding” behaviors than those whose spouses go au naturel. In case readers remain unpersuaded, she adds that contracepting women disproportionately choose partners with less masculine features and similar immunity genes, basically leading to a nation of weaklings. In much the same vein, Celeste McGovern of the National Catholic Reporter wonders if trace amounts of birth control in the water supply are behind the soaring incidence of testicular cancer, infertility, and “gender dysphoria” (scare quotes hers).

This being a land haunted by slavery and Jim Crow, fantasies of gallant men and the enemies they must fend off are thoroughly racialized, as religion scholars like Sara Moslener and Megan Goodwin have shown. Interviewed last year about rampant sexual and spiritual abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention—which formally adopted a doctrine of female submission in response to second-wave feminism—Moslener, who directs the After Purity Project at Central Michigan University, told The New Republic that white evangelical girls are early “inducted into the logics of lynching.” That is, they are conditioned to fear Black men and to believe they need the guardianship of their fathers, brothers, and church peers—the very people who are most likely to harm them. (One cannot help but think here of Johnson, who has stated that police would be “smart” to racially profile her adopted Black son.) Goodwin, the founding program director of Sacred Writes, has scrutinized Christian America’s unquenchable thirst for pulp memoirs like Betty Mahmoody’s Not Without My Daughter, which portrays a foreign Muslim brutalizing his American wife. (Somewhere in my childhood home, there is a well-worn copy of Jean Sasson’s The Princess: A True Story of Life Behind the Veil in Saudi Arabia, another potboiler about brown-man depravity.)

Cat Tebaldi, a fellow at the Institute for Research on Male Supremacism and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Luxembourg Culture and Computation Lab, agrees that a rape myth pervades trad circles, writing, “It’s Leave It to Beaver or death.” She further stresses that, in some of the circles she studies, it is impregnation by white men—not simply submission to them—that putatively offers security. In a forthcoming paper, Tebaldi, who’s been called a “haggard academic,” considers how white nationalists like Becky Dillingham (“Dissident Mama”) and Lacey Lauren Clark (“Lacey Lynn”) mobilize idioms of nonprocreative sex to portray pluralism and progressivism as forms of ravishment. She notes, for instance, how Dillingham uses the term “society sodomizing” to describe the way Americans are being “castrated” by the forces of “Big Gay,” “Rainbow Mafia,” and “Globohomo”—the last doubling as an antisemitic dog whistle. (In recent months, Rose has also ratcheted up the groomer rhetoric, further going to show the increasingly pornographic imagination of the right.)