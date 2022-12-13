The Anti-Abortion Movement Is More Conspiracy-Addled Than Ever

Embedded in Schmitz’s statement is the notion that Jews who support abortion are not real Jews. This logic is sure to proliferate, as Jewish groups organize to challenge state restrictions on abortion. In Indiana, a judge recently blocked an abortion ban that was challenged by Jewish, Muslims, and other groups on religious liberty grounds. In the Ninth Circuit Appellate Court, the NCJW just won an injunction against an Arizona fetal personhood law. According to Ruttenberg, the organization has filed an amicus brief in Kentucky, where abortion providers have sued the State, and is considering leading amicus briefs in other states with comparable suits.

It may be that Catholic anti-abortion activists perceive the need to tap into ancient hate because everything is now riding on these suits and their Church has offered, in Lafferty’s words, “precious little guidance on how to actually be pro-life in a pluralistic society.” While Pope Francis has signaled the need for a more conciliatory approach—one that takes seriously the differing beliefs of others on such matters as ensoulment or personhood—US bishops have either tended to ignore or condemn those who disagree with them. Consequently, Catholic moral thought on abortion has been totally transmogrified by racism and other destructive forces; and anti-abortion activists have, on the whole, done next to nothing to build a culture of life from the ground up.

Lafferty adds that while activists have long positioned themselves as fighting against “a legal and medical regime,” their touted alternative is exactly that. “The amount of control and surveillance that they would place upon women is remarkable,” he says. “There is never a thought given to the idea of leaving law out of it for the time being and simply working to reduce abortion rates by campaigning for pro-women and pro-family social policy.” (Black Catholics, whom the anti-abortion movement has long sent running for the hills, have argued the same, adding that the state is never colorblind when surveilling its citizens.)