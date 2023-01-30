Ron DeSantis and His Christian Crusaders Are Stealing Trump’s Religious Thunder

As Goodwin told The New Republic, “The most obvious place we see [Catholicization] is in the Dobbs decision and subsequent comment. Abortion was never the goal; it was a mile marker on the road to eliminating access to contraception.” Such an agenda was inspired by Pope John Paul II, who collapsed abortion and contraception in the 1980s. President Reagan followed his lead, and so have politicians like DeSantis. Even before the Dobbs opinion was leaked and Republicans gleefully turned their attention to Griswold v. Connecticut, he had a record of vetoing funding for low-income women to access long-acting reversible birth control. He has refused to state that he will not move to further limit access to contraception.

And then there is his rhetoric about vaccines and LGBTQ “groomers.” Here, DeSantis taps into deep memories of child martyrs who allegedly died at the hands of predatory Jews and pagans. “He is particularly gifted in drawing out antisemitic tropes and story elements that will appeal to people who grew up with tales of child endangerment,” says Goodwin. “If you’re Catholic, if it’s in your DNA, you can hear it.” Such appeals galvanize antisemites within and beyond the church, while not putting off those who are discomfited by overt hate speech.

There can be little surprise that antisemitic violence has spiked in Florida, with DeSantis going unreproached except by the Jewish press. According to Joshua Stein, a philosopher and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University who studies antisemitism, there has been sparse national coverage of the disproportionate antisemitic incidents in Florida and DeSantis’s engagement with white supremacist groups. “I haven’t seen much [on] the projecting of swastikas on buildings or the constant Goyim Defense League flier campaigns,” Stein told The New Republic. “Occasionally, we’ll get something like the overpass ‘Kanye Was Right’ stuff, but DeSantis rarely gets tagged for that.” This is in sharp contrast to reporting on Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, whose antisemitism was made more visible by the Judaism of his opponent, Josh Shapiro.