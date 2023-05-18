Until 2020, Eleanor Shellstrop, as played by Kristen Bell on NBC’s The Good Place, was the quintessential Arizona dirtbag. Before meeting her demise in a grocery store parking lot, Eleanor waltzed through life waffling on her ethics (she worked at a call center scamming the elderly) and embracing the ethos of self-interest. She’s since been replaced by another Arizonan with hazy moral convictions, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who rose through local politics as a CodePink-friendly member of the Green Party, transformed into a moderate, and finally last year ditched the Democratic Party for good. See if you can guess which capricious Arizonan said what.
TNR Quizzes
Who Said It: Kyrsten Sinema or Eleanor Shellstrop?
It can be hard to tell the real attention-starved narcissist from the fictional one.
Getty (x2)