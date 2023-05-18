You are using an outdated browser.
TNR Quizzes

Who Said It: Kyrsten Sinema or Eleanor Shellstrop?

It can be hard to tell the real attention-starved narcissist from the fictional one.

Getty (x2)

Until 2020, Eleanor Shellstrop, as played by Kristen Bell on NBC’s The Good Place, was the quintessential Arizona dirtbag. Before meeting her demise in a grocery store parking lot, Eleanor waltzed through life waffling on her ethics (she worked at a call center scamming the elderly) and embracing the ethos of self-interest. She’s since been replaced by another Arizonan with hazy moral convictions, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who rose through local politics as a CodePink-friendly member of the Green Party, transformed into a moderate, and finally last year ditched the Democratic Party for good. See if you can guess which capricious Arizonan said what.

