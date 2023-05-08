Now America Is #1 in Something Else: Crazy Random Shootings

Never mind the fact that the U.S. already has the loosest gun laws on the planet this side of Somalia (which has lacked a functional government for over 30 years). Never mind that we have more than twice as many guns per capita as Yemen (in its ninth year of a bloody civil war). We still, somehow, don’t have enough of them. A sizable portion of the country believes that an armed society is a polite society, and that the only thing stopping a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. A recent poll found that 45 percent of Americans believe that adding more guns into the mix would somehow finally bring down crime rates. By arming ourselves to the teeth to protect against gun violence, our country creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Far too many of these sixty-something Fox News viewers see themselves as the heroes of the story, bravely saving America from imagined enemies ... whether that enemy be a lost deliveryman, or a kid picking up his younger brother. They assume they’ll be praised for their actions and become heroes to the right, and that prosecutors will decline to press charges (as they did with Caccavale), or that they’ll beat the charges (like Zimmerman and Rittenhouse both did). If not, they are confident they’d get a pardon (like Perry or Chief Gallagher). They’d be famous on their favorite networks and talk radio shows.

Think of America as a nation of 330 million paranoid drug-addled monkeys with 400 million guns. And somehow, people are still surprised at how often we shoot each other. Almost half of the country thinks that the solution is more guns: that somehow eventually, the carnage will simply die down into some sort of standoff where everyone just glares at each other from inside their armed enclaves.