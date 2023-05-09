Mrs. Davis Is Weirder Than Anything AI Could Dream Up

And flesh and blood is where the show is headed. Early in the series, Simone agrees to a sit-down with Mrs. Davis—in the algorithm’s archly manipulative way, it sets the scene in Simone’s elementary school classroom, with a kindergarten teacher as proxy—and makes a deal. The algorithm will shut itself down if Simone locates and destroys (wait for it) the Holy Grail. Simone agrees, and much of the series follows her on this quest, submitting to the algorithm in order to destroy it. Along the way, she’s alternately aided and flummoxed by her ex-cowboy ex-boyfriend, his radical anti-AI terrorist cell, a group of bickering German kidnappers straight out of The Big Lebow­ski, a surly Roman baker, the Knights Templar, the apostate pope, and various other weirdos. It’s the oldest story in the book.

One of the hallmarks of recent Lindelof productions—The Leftovers and Watchmen, specifically—is their ability to pivot deftly between moments of jarring, funny warmth and human insight and moments of horrendous and unbearable grief. Mrs. Davis has taken that formula and replaced the “moments of horrendous and unbearable grief” with It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World–style madcap high jinks. One moment, she is sharing a drink with her mother superior (Margo Martindale) in the stables, and the next she is jam-spattered, pursuing the magnifying glass guy in a high-speed chase through the desert. None of this high-wire act would work without Gilpin’s almost athletic ability to sustain both tones at once, to be both hilarious and gutting, to infuse every moment of desperate prayer or laughable farce with deep, human gravitas. It is a startling, stunning performance.

I first learned about Eliezer Yudkowsky not because of his apocalyptic warning about AI, but because of a tweet of his that was making the rounds. “Any jobs that require mediocre essays can now, *in real life*, be done with ChatGPT assistance,” he wrote. “Students who use ChatGPT to generate essays are *realistically* showing they can handle the mediocre-essay-writing jobs for which modern universities are vigorously training them.” One of the most vexing aspects of tech prophecy in the present moment is its contempt for art, whether it’s writing or the kind of image-making that’s supposed to be replaced by tools like DALL-E. Art, in the eyes of lots of these kinds of futurists, is not a mystery, but a problem to be solved. That the creative act is difficult to perform, difficult to explain, difficult even to understand makes it an uncomfortably irreducible remainder to someone who’s trying, Mrs. Davis–style, to optimize the world. And so, of course, AI’s makers come for it first, seeking at long last to reveal the trick at the center of art, the proof that the idea of romantic genius and inspiration is a glib illusion, a grift meant to shame and embarrass everyone who can’t draw or dance or write a good sentence.