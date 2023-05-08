The Strange Anti-Science Plot of Dead Ringers

The way the show depicts the desire to offset menopause perplexed me the most: If someone finds vaginal dryness, for instance, an uncomfortable symptom that interferes with their quality of life and wants to circumvent it through very common medical treatments like HRT—hormone replacement therapy, which uses a nonhuman-derived version of the hormones that Elliot would be extracting from the ovarian tissue of the 24-year-old patient—are we to perceive their desires as Goop-dictated longings at odds with the reproductive health of minority women? Aren’t these concerns that could live within the same body?

Silas follows the twins to Alabama, where they are set to open a second clinic. While there, in the spooky South, Elliot has a vision, in which a Black woman tells her the story of Anarcha Westcott (1828–unknown). Westcott was an enslaved woman who was operated on without anesthesia by J. Marion Sims, the American physician often called “the father of gynecology.” The show draws a parallel between Sims’s experiments and Elliot’s research. “She is not your device,” the vision tells Elliot. Back in the land of the lucid, Silas—who is also Black—echoes these sentiments. He tells the twins: “People matter. They’re not just matter for Elliot’s experiments.” These scenes were head-scratchers for me. As the show itself demonstrates early on, it is a lack of care, a lack of attention, and a lack of application of basic scientific advancements (like the CT scan) that produce poor outcomes for minorities who give birth. The issue of late has been too little science, not too much.

I have largely focused on the role medicine plays in the show, and I have paid less attention to the dynamic between the two sisters. I have done so because this Dead Ringers, like Cronenberg’s otherwise perfect movie, never quite figures out how to reconcile the sibling drama with the medical ethics narrative. It is, quite simply, a toxic, co-dependent relationship, from which Elliot, as per the theme of the show, comes out the worse of the two. The doctors’ research and what it means is more interesting than the novelty of seeing double. I am, after all, not a creepy guy in a diner; I am a person who hopes that science, whenever I need it, will be there not just to ease my pain but to enhance my pleasure.