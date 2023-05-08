The Strange Anti-Science Plot of Dead Ringers

The remake sharply reprimands any such daydreams about its twin doctors. The first scene of Dead Ringers takes place in a greasy-spoon diner after dark. Beverly and Elliot, both played by Weisz, have just gotten off their shift and are famished; Elliot is seen inhaling her burger under the grim overhead lighting. They are depleted after a day of rushing patients through a medical system that treats them like a conveyor belt of billable services. A few booths over, a frumpy white man is staring at the sisters, practically panting with desire. “You guys ever, you know?” he can’t help himself but ask. “The two of you plus a guy?” The sisters, no strangers to sharp instruments, cut into him. “What is it exactly that appeals?” the usually reserved Beverly asks him. “Is your imagination so fucked that you need to see everything twice before your dick can get hard?”

Full-throated, unsparing invectives against misogyny are what viewers have come to expect from showrunner Alice Birch. Before making the transition to TV and film, Birch developed a reputation as a talented feminist playwright and a bold one—unafraid to engage perspectives that have divided the movement. She wrote a play inspired by Valerie Solanas’s “SCUM Manifesto.” In 2015, she developed We Want You to Watch, a play about two women who try to shut down the pornography industry (with a plan that includes kidnapping the queen). With Dead Ringers, it might seem Birch had chosen an issue where there’s more consensus among feminists. In a letter to media, she said that one of her goals is to “engage with the horror of the medical system that many women and birth-givers find themselves in,” noting the high maternity mortality rate for people of color despite the high costs of care.

Health insurance companies and lawmakers blocking health care reform are not, however, the villains of this show. Instead, like a lot of recent eat-the-rich satire, Dead Ringers focuses its ire on the uber-wealthy, in this case rich women looking to harness the Mantles’ new private facility and lab for “bespoke” services, including: skirting legal regulations around surrogacy and fast-tracking experimental hormone therapies to delay the onset of menopause. Like Birch’s earlier work, Dead Ringers has a manifesto quality to it. The show pits underprivileged women trying to give birth safely and affordably against their rich counterparts—framed here as women who want to skirt the natural processes of biology for their own convenience and vanity. Yet sometimes this feels like a false binary, one that elides the experiences of women who have, let us say, twin concerns.